An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Full Gospel Mission Church, 887 W. Spruce Ave., Ravenna.



The menu includes scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, three meats, gravy and biscuits, French toast and waffles. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children 4 to 12, and free for children 3 and younger. Carry-out orders will be available and the breakfast is open to the public.