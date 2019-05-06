Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, will be visiting the Cleveland area, bringing the fun of "America’s Game" to local fans. The open auditions will take place on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. at the MGM Northfield Park.



Hosted by Wheel of Fortune’s traveling team, attendees will have the opportunity to fill out an application, have his or her name drawn at random to play a simulated version of the game onstage, win unique prizes and be evaluated as a contestant for the broadcast version of the show. Due to gaming regulations, all attendees must be 21 years of age or older.



Staff members from the Wheel of Fortune promotions team will begin handing out applications one hour before each show begins with each show lasting about an hour.