April 22 — 7:04 p.m. Police performed a citizen assist at the 400 block of South Market Street.



April 22 — 4:30 p.m. Police investigated a fuel drive off theft at the Loudonville Drive Thru.



April 23 — 2:52 p.m. Police performed a citizen assist at the 400 block of South Market Street.



April 23 — 9:28 a.m. Police investigated an intoxicated person complaint in the 1000 block of East Main Street.



April 23 — 10:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Birch Drive in reference to a disturbance.



April 23 — 10:19 p.m Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Middle Drive in reference to a disturbance.



April 23 — 9:13 p.m. Police investigated an open door complaint at the Loudonville Drive Thru. The building was checked; nothing was found to be tampered with.



April 23 — 1:15 p.m. A Loudonville woman was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle, non-injury, accident at the intersection of West Main and Water Street.



April 24 — 3:10 p.m. Police handled a domestic complaint in the 1000 block of East Main Street.



April 24 — 6:19 p.m. Police handled a civil complaint at the 300 block of East Main Street.



April 24 — 5:53 p.m. Police assisted the Richland County Sheriff's Office with a theft case in the 700 block of West Main Street.



April 24 — 11:23 a.m. Police investigated a suspicious person complaint at the Mohican Adventures Canoe Livery.



April 24 — 11:13 p.m. A Loudonville woman was placed under arrest at the 200 block of South Wood Street on a felony warrant out of the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. The female was transported to the Ashland County Jail.



April 24 — 9:53 p.m. Police found an open door in the 500 block of Wooster Road. The building was checked; everything was found to be OK.



April 25 — 6:37 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Market Street in reference to a disturbance.



April 25 — 5:27 p.m. Police assisted with a disabled vehicle on South Union Street.



April 25 — 3:11 p.m. Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a possible intoxicated driver complaint on Ohio 3 at County Road 739.



April 25 — 2:09 a.m. Police found an open door in the 500 block of Wooster Road. The building was checked and secured by police.



April 25 — 1:34 a.m. Police found an open door in the 600 block of Wooster Road. The building was checked and secured by police.



April 25 — 7:47 p.m. Police handled a civil complaint at the 300 block of North Spring Street.



April 25 — 8:27 p.m. Police, along with the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, attempted to serve an arrest warrant out of the Loudonville Police Department at 121 W. 1st St., Perrysville.



April 25 — 12:26 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Birch Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.



April 26 — 4:54 p.m. A Loudonville woman was placed under arrest at the 700 block of East Campbell Street on a felony warrant out of the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. The female was transported to the Ashland County Jail.



April 26 — 3:47 p.m. Police performed a welfare check at the 300 block of North Spring Street.



April 26 — 5:24 p.m. Police performed a welfare check at the 400 block of South Market Street.



April 26 — 10:21 p.m. A Perrysville woman was placed under arrest at the 100 block of West 1st Street, Perrysville, on a warrant out of the Loudonville Police Department. The female was transported to the Ashland County Jail.



April 26 — 8:03 a.m. Police handled a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of East Bustle Street.



April 26 — 2:48 p.m. A Perrysville man was issued a citation for a stop sign violation at the intersection of West Loudon Avenue and North Water Street.



April 27 — 2:38 a.m. A Perrysville man was issued a court summons for disorderly conduct while intoxicated at the River Room Lounge.



April 27 — 5:11 p.m. Police assisted the Holmes County Sheriff's Office with attempting to locate a vehicle that had fled the scene of an accident at 8890 Township Road 459, Loudonville.



April 27 — 3:38 p.m. A Delaware woman was issued a citation for speed on East Main Street near Youngs Terrace.



April 27 — 4:04 p.m. A Columbus woman was issued a citation for speed on East Main Street near Youngs Terrace.



April 28 — 5:40 p.m. A Loudonville man was issued a court summons for open container liquor following a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Market Street.



April 28 — 4:40 p.m. Police investigated a harassment complaint in the 100 block of North Wood Street.



April 28 — 3:09 p.m. Police investigated an ordinance violation complaint at the 100 block of North Wood Street.



April 28 — 3:32 p.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at the 500 block of Hagan Drive.



April 28 — 7:30 a.m. Police were dispatched to New Hope Church in reference to a noise complaint.