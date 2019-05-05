Residents of Guernsey County now have access to six new free digital resources, courtesy of the Guernsey County District Public Library (GCDPL).



Through RBDigital, a subsidiary of Recorded Books, any library cardholder can borrow a seven day unlimited service pass to AcornTV, Stingray Qello, Indieflix, The Great Courses, Pongalo Novela Club and Method Test Prep. This diverse slate of content adds to the already robust offerings of the library, including Hoopla, access to Lynda.com, and research databases provided by the Ohio Web Library.



Each of these six services provide different genres of content for the people of Guernsey County to choose from.



• AcornTV provides access to many of the great television programs presented by the BBC, including Midsomer Murders, Doc Martin, Poirot, and Foyle’s War among hundreds of other great British programs.



• Stingray Qello contains music documentaries and recorded concerts from many of your favorite artists including Maroon 5, Paul McCartney, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, and many more.



• Indieflix holds not only some of the finest independent films new and old, but also classic films and television programs including The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, The Magnificent Seven, The Beverly Hillbillies and others.



• The Great Courses are just that: a collection of courses presented by esteemed professors and experts from around the globe on topics that reach from the classics to learning new languages, from cooking classes to investing.



• If you have someone who needs to get ready for their ACT/SAT tests, you can send them right to Method Test Prep, a comprehensive and up to 20 week long curriculum of practice tests and lectures catered to either of the major college prep tests, designed to set your student up for success.



• And finally, with Pongalo Novela Club, you can immerse yourself in Spanish-language film and television programs from across the globe.



"These services can be accessed through our website, or by going to https://guernseycountyoh.rbdigital.com," said GCDPL Assistant Director Luke Bentley. "There, you can sign up for an account with your library card number and email address, choose which ones you’d like to explore, and borrow a seven-day pass to access them; there’s no limit on how much you can stream in those seven days."



"We’re excited to offer these new services to the people of Guernsey County," said GCDPL Director Michael Limer. "If you don’t have a library card, stop in to see us at any of our three branches and get one for free, then try out RBDigital."