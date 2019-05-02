The final talk in this year’s library Winter Lecture Series was Scott Longert with "Bad Boys, Bad Times," taking the Cleveland Indians from 1937 to 1941. It was given April 28 at The Laurels of New London.



An author and baseball historian, Longert named some of the players and described their problems with other players and managers such as Oscar Vitt.



A players’ revolt in 1940 against Vitt resulted in the team being called, "the Indian Crybabies" by the other teams in the league and Vitt was finally fired in 1940. In 1942 Lou Boudreau was named player/manager and helped lead the Indians in 1948 to their second World Series title (their first since 1920).



The team’s management got into trouble by hiring Bob Feller in 1936 when he was still in high school. This resulted in a $7,500 fine but allowed the team to keep Feller, one of the best pitchers of all time and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Although he spent World War II in the Navy, Feller played 18 seasons for the Indians.



Longert shared many stories about these years, one of which was on opening day in 1939 when Judy Garland sang the national anthem in Cleveland. She was only 16 years old and was touring the country promoting her new film, "The Wizard of Oz," and just happened to be in Cleveland performing.



When asked about this year’s prospects, Longert said, "We are waiting for another pennant. Maybe this could be the year."



Longert has written several books about the Indians, the latest of which is "Bad Boys, Bad Times The Cleveland Indians & Baseball in the Prewar Years, 1937-1941." For more information, go to scottlongert.com or call 216-464-4682.



The Showchoir Showcase, "Nashville Crossroads," will be presented at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 4 in the school cafetorium.



The library will present a DIY Wood Sign Workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9 for those 16 years old and older. Space is limited and registration is required, so visit the library or call 419-929-3981.



The winners of the NL Record Easter coloring contest were Samantha Conrad, Ian Amburgy and Alivia Warren.