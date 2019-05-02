The Cambridge Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association is hosting a "Famly Fun Day" on May 18, from 4 p.m. until dark at the Doug Donley Field at George Bliss Stadium (Cambridge Biddy League field at the Cambridge City Park).



Area residents are invite to come meet local law enforcement officers, watch K-9 demonstrations and enjoy many family-friendly activities including:



• bounce house, dunk tank, cotton candy and popcorn, courtesy of Patriot Party Company



• special appearance of the characters from Toy Story, courtesy of Characters Express



• raffles, 50/50



• face painting



Refreshments will be available. There is no fee for admission.



Bring friends and family in a celebration of National Police Week, celebrating all Law Enforcement officers in Guernsey County.



The Cambridge Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.