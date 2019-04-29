April 8 — 2:48 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Birch Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.



April 8 — 12:04 a.m. Police found an open door in the 700 block of Wooster Road. The business was checked; nothing was found to be tampered with.



April 8 — 7:55 a.m. A female juvenile was issued a citation for a red light violation at the intersection of South Water Street and West Main Street.



April 8 — 8:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to an animal complaint at the 200 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



April 8 — 3:34 p.m. Police handled a disturbance at the 100 block of North Wood Street.



April 8 — 10:52 a.m. Police performed a civil stand-by at Northwest Hardwoods.



April 8 — 4:33 p.m. A Michigan woman was issued a citation for speed on East Main Street near Youngs Terrace.



April 8 — 10:16 p.m. A Warren woman was issued a citation for speed in the 600 block of Wooster Road.



April 9 — 5:57 p.m. Police assisted with a disabled tractor on South Mount Vernon Avenue at Valley View Drive.



April 9 — 9:21 p.m. A male juvenile was issued a citation for speed in the 800 block of South Market Street.



April 10 — 8:20 p.m. Police responded to an alarm drop in the 1000 block of South Market Street.



April 10 — 6:31 p.m. Police issued a warning for a traffic violation on North Mount Vernon Avenue near Tannehill Road.



April 10 — 5:25 p.m. A Delaware woman was issued a citation for speed on South Mount Vernon Avenue near Tanya Terrace.



April 10 — 3:07 a.m. Police found an open door in the 500 block of East Washington Street. Police checked the building; nothing was found to be tampered with.



April 10 — 9:59 p.m. Police found an open door in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street. Police checked the building; nothing was found to be tampered with.



April 10 — 11:54 p.m. Police observed a suspicious vehicle at the Loudonville High School. After making contact with the occupant, everything was found to be OK.



April 11 — 10:59 a.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a welfare check at the Arlene Apartments in Perrysville.



April 11 — 3:56 a.m. Police found an open door in the 200 block of West Main Street. Police checked the building; nothing was found to be tampered with.



April 11 — 7:11 p.m. A Loudonville woman was placed under arrest on a felony arrest warrant out of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at the 300 block of Highland Court. The female was transported to the Wayne County Jail.



April 12 — 5:37 a.m. A Mount Vernon man was issued a citation for speed on Wooster Road near Monroe Street.



April 12 — 3:53 p.m. Police performed a citizen assist in the 200 block of West Main Street.



April 12 — 3:38 p.m. A Perrysville woman was issued a citation for speed in the 400 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



April 13 — 2:18 a.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a domestic disturbance at 959 Ohio 95.



April 13 — 7:13 p.m. Police performed a welfare check at the 400 block of South Market Street.



April 13 — 6:25 p.m. Police investigated a reckless operation complaint on East Main Street near North Union Street.



April 13 — 5:27 p.m. Police performed a citizen assist at the 400 block of South Market Street.



April 13 — 2:47 p.m. Police handled an animal complaint in the 1000 block of East Main Street.



April 13 — 2:43 p.m. Police performed a citizen assist at the 400 block of South Market Street.



April 14 — 2:35 p.m. Police investigated a report of breaking and entering in the 700 block of Wooster Road.



April 14 — 12:21 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Main Street in reference to a juvenile complaint.



April 14 — 11:20 a.m. Police were dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle complaint at the Loudonville Canoe Livery.



April 14 — 10:05 a.m. Police were dispatched to investigate a 911 hang up call at the 200 block of South Adams Street. The call was found to be accidental by a small child.



April 14 — 9:02 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a telecommunications harassment complaint at the 200 block South Market Street, No. 25.



April 14 — 9:45 p.m. Police took a report of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia at the 200 block of South Market Street, No. 25.



April 14 — 10:07 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with attempting to locate a runaway juvenile from the Mohican Youth Academy in the area of Ohio 97.



April 14 — 4 p.m. Police relayed with the Richland County Sheriff's Office at the Marathon Gas Station in Perrysville to pick up a female subject on an active arrest warrant out of Ashland County. The female was transported to the Ashland County Jail.



April 15 — 2:30 a.m. Police found an open door in the 700 block of Wooster Road. The business was checked; nothing was found to be tampered with.



April 15 — 9:34 p.m. Police attempted to locate a female subject who was possibly involved in a domestic dispute at an unknown address in Loudonville.



April 15 — 10:03 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a domestic dispute in the 100 block of East Mechanics Street, Perrysville.



April 15 — 8:42 p.m. Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a non-injury, car vs. deer, crash at 2836 Ohio 60.



April 16 — 12:01 a.m. Police investigated a suspicious person complaint in the 100 block of East Bustle Street.



April 16 — 7:57 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office at the 100 block of North Bridge Street in Perrysville with a possible active fight call.



April 16 — 11:50 a.m. Police took a report of passing bad checks on station.



April 16 — 9:59 p.m. Police handled an animal complaint on Ohio 39 near Campus Drive.



April 17 — 9:27 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a possible burglary in progress at 3152 County Road 3175.



April 17 — 10:34 p.m. Police investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint at the 600 block of North Water Street.



April 17 — 5:01 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Mickey Mart in reference to a juvenile complaint.



April 18 — 5:02 p.m. Police handled a mental health call at the 500 block of North Union Street.



April 18 — 3:54 p.m. Police investigated a theft complaint at the 300 block of North Spring Street.



April 18 — 1:39 a.m. Police investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 600 block of North Water Street.



April 18 — 6:23 p.m. Police handled a complaint of a vehicle operating recklessly heading into the Village Southbound on Ohio 60.



April 18 — 10:41 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with an investigation at 200 South Market Street, No. 25.



April 18 — 10:53 p.m. Police performed a citizen assist in the 200 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



April 18 — 6 a.m. Police assisted the Knox County Sheriff's Office with a possible burglary in progress call at the Old Pine Tree house near the Grand Barn Event Center.



April 19 — 8:50 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Loudonville Theater in reference to a male subject having mental health issues.



April 19 — 3:55 a.m. Police investigated a suspicious person complaint on North Union Street.



April 19 — 2:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to investigate a disturbance at the 200 block of South Market Street, No. 22.



April 19 — 1:32 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Washington Street Care Center in reference to a resident having mental health issues.



April 19 — 12:10 p.m. Police handled an animal complaint at the 900 block of Pearl Drive.



April 19 — 10:36 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Market Street No. 22, in reference to a disturbance.



April 19 — 11:02 a.m. Police took a report of found property on station.



April 19 — 8:31 p.m. A Massillon man was issued a citation for speed in the 700 block of Wooster Road.



April 20 — 8:04 p.m. A Loudonville man was placed under arrest on a felony warrant out of Indiana and a misdemeanor warrant out of the Loudonville Police Department during a traffic stop at the intersection of North Wood Street and East Washington Street. The male was also issued a summons for possession of marijuana; he was transported to the Ashland County Jail.



April 20 — 3:16 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Loudonville Rest Home in reference to a resident having mental health issues.



April 20 — 9:01 a.m. Police were dispatched to Raby Hardware (rear) in reference to a property damage complaint.



April 20 — 8:42 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a runaway juvenile call at 920 ODNR Mohican 51.



April 21 — 7:19 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Spring Street in reference to an intoxicated person complaint.



April 21 — 6:09 p.m. Police responded to a juvenile complaint at the Wally Road Ball Fields.



April 21 — 10:16 a.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with an assault call at the Mohican Young Star Academy.



April 21 — 3:58 a.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a theft investigation in the 700 block of West Main Street.



April 21 — 9:58 a.m. A Kentucky man was issued a citation for speed in the 600 block of Wooster Road.



April 21 — 12:19 p.m. A Wooster man was issued a citation for speed in the 600 block of Wooster Road.



April 22 — 11:04 p.m. A Florida man was issued a citation for driving under suspension on North Union Street near Washington Street.