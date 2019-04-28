The Kent Free Library offers a variety of Book Clubs in May.



• Monday Morning Book Group



Monday, May 6 at 11 a.m.: "The Rosie Project" by Graeme Simsion



This book group meets the first Monday morning of every month at 11 a.m. No registration is required. Find copies of each month’s title at the Check Out Desk.



• Thursday Morning Book Group



Thursday, May 9 at 11 a.m.: "Catherine the Great: Portrait of a Woman" by Robert K. Massie



Join fellow book lovers on the second Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. for a lively discussion of selected fiction or nonfiction titles. New members are always welcome. No registration is required. Find copies of each month’s title at the Check Out Desk or check out the Ohio Digital Library for a title.



• Treat Your Shelf Book Club



Monday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.: "Dead Key" by D.M. Pulley



Enjoy a lively discussion with the Treat Your Shelf Book Club, which meets the last Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Copies are available at the Check Out Desk. No registration is required.



• Read the Classics Book Club



Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m.: "Passing" by Nella Larsen



Celebrate National Poetry Month by reading this epic American poem! For more than 11 years, this all-ages group has been meeting to discuss classic and award-winning novels, nonfiction, and plays, such as A Tale of Two Cities, Their Eyes Were Watching God, Charlotte's Web, and Midsummer Night's Dream. Join this energetic group on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Bumphrey Room. Stop by the Check Out Desk to sign out each month’s selection.



For more information, visit www.kentfreelibrary.org or call the Information Desk at 330-673-4414.