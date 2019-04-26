The Jr. Thursday Literary Club met recently at Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna to discuss the month’s book selection and enjoy appetizers provided by members Louanne Lasden and Renee Chlysta.



Also attending were members Fran Gregory, JoDel Prinkey, Doris Schuler, Jean Bailey, Olga Kitzmiller, Shirley Owens, LindaSue Hall, Casey Kutinsky and Eileen Kutinsky.



Moderator Shirley Owens led the members through "The Whistler." Casey reported on a "Pony Pals" book, one of a series of 44 adventure books for girls. President Schuler led the business meeting. Margaret Courtney and LindaSue Hall gave the treasurer’s and secretary’s reports.



Renee Chlysta recommended Baxter Black’s book, "Cactus Tracks." Margaret Courtney announced that the Raven Pack fundraiser will be at The Winery on West Main in Ravenna, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the last Friday of the month.



The same slate of officers will continue next year and the book ballots were handed out and voted on. The winning seven books for next year will be announced at the installation dinner to be held at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at Eddy’s Restaurant, 4581 Kent Road, Kent.