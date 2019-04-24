Submissions



Rummage Sale



The Newcomerstown Senior Center is sponsoring a rummage sale May 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The Center is accepting gently used items but no heavy furniture or appliances. Call 740-498-4523 for information. Soup and sandwiches will be available Friday.



Scrap Iron Drive



Boy Scout Troop 424 of Newcomerstown will be conducting a scrap iron drive in conjunction with Newcomerstown’s spring clean-up. Funds raised will be used for a troop trip to Gettysburg this summer. Scrap iron may be dropped off at the Street Department’s yard on Friday, May 3, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Enter the yard through the recycle center on State Street and exit to College Street. For more information or to schedule a pick up, text or call Lee Russell at 740-502-4529 or Ryan Reneker at 330-401-2024.



Awards Night



The Newcomerstown High School Spring Awards Night will be Thursday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the High School gym.



Bluegrass Jam



A "Bluegrass, Gospel and Country Music Jam" will be hosted each third Sunday of the month from 2-4 p.m. at the Historic Everals Chapel, 60417 Everals Church Road, just west of Newcomerstown. The jams will run from May through September in 2019. The next jam session is scheduled for May 19. The event is sponsored by Everals Chapel Preservation Society. The event is free and open to the public, All donations and proceeds go toward maintenance and repairs of the historic church. Contact Harley Dakin at 740-498-5636. Food and drinks available. Bring music and join in.



Class of 1956



The Newcomerstown High School Class of 1956 will be meeting at The Dutch Valley Restaurant in Sugarcreek at noon on Thursday, May 9.



School reunion



The annual Plainfield School Reunion will be Sunday, June 2, at the Linton Community Center (formerly Plainfield Elementary School). This is open to anyone who graduated from or attended Plainfield School. Honored will be the Class of 1959 whose members were the last graduating class at Plainfield. Doors will open at noon with dinner catered by Schumaker Farms beginning at 1 p.m. The program will be "Remember When with Music Memories." Those attending are asked to bring any music memorabilia to share. Advance reservations before May 21 are required for meal. Call Carol at 740-439-1493 or Mary Lou at 740-545-6968.



Pizza Blast



There will be an all-you-can-eat Pizza Blast at Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 County Road 10 Fresno, Friday, May 10, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church just got a new pizza oven that can make over four times the pizza than before. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Get tickets from people in the community who are selling them or at www.pizzablastohio.com. For information, call 740-545-9707.