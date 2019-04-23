The Cumberland Valley Kids 4-H Club will have a pancake breakfast Sunday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cumberland Fire House at the intersection of Main and Cambridge streets (SR’s 146 & 340) in Cumberland. The menu includes pancakes, sausage and eggs. The cost is by donation.



Upcoming Events



May 4 – There will be a spaghetti dinner at the Ark Spring Baptist Church from 4–7 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, beverage and dessert. The cost is $8 per meal. To go orders will be available. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department.



May 6 – Cumberland Village Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in the village building on Mill Street.



May 7, 8 - The Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District’s Recycling Trailer is scheduled to be at the Spencer Township Building on Mill Street in Cumberland. Do not place trash in the trailer or leave items on the ground next to the trailer. The recycling trailer’s schedule is subject to change. For information about what can and cannot be recycled go to this website - https://wasteabate.org/residential/ . Click on the button marked recycling information.



Wednesdays - There is a quilting group get together beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Cumberland at the intersection of Main and Church streets.



Thursdays - Euchre is scheduled at the Chandlersville Community Building from 7 – 9 pm weather permitting. The Community Building is the old Chandlersville School on SR 146 in Chandlersville.



VBS Announced



The Ark Spring Baptist and the High Hill Presbyterian churches will be co-sponsoring Vacation Bible School once again this year. It will take place June 17 – 21 from 6 – 8:15 p.m. each evening at the Ark Spring Church.



This year’s theme is "In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus." There will be classes for all ages.



Anyone who would like to help with the VBS by volunteering and/or donating funds, snack items, craft supplies, etc., contact Pastor Noah Barr at 740-630-7283. The church is located on 8085 Big Muskie Drive (SR 284) south of Chandlersville near "The Wilds."