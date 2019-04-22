Thanks to a grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) awarded by the State Library of Ohio, the Ashland University Library has scheduled the restoration and rededication of the most recognizable artwork on the Ashland University main campus: John Clague’s auriculum. This large and distinctive stainless steel and lead sculpture was assembled on campus in 1973 with support from a federal grant. Clague (1928–2004) intended for Auriculum to complement the new library’s Brutalist architectural style, and to bring "interactive joy" to the AU community by combining visual, auditory and tactile elements in the work. Jim Gwinner of the McKay Lodge Art Conservation Laboratory will complete a restorative treatment to the sculpture in late April. An open house with light refreshments to celebrate the restoration will be held on Thursday, May 2, from noon to 2 p.m., with a brief rededication ceremony taking place at 1 p.m. The festivities are free and open to the public.