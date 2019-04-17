The annal Barnesville Community Spring Banquet will be Thursday, April 25 with social hour at 6 p.m. and welcome at 6:30 p.m. at The Elk’s Ballroom, 117 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville. The banquet, with theme of "Barnesville SHINES," is sponsored by the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce.



This year, the featured guest speaker will be Marcia Harp. She is an award-winning performer and choreographer, and a recipient of the Los Angeles Drama-Logue Award. She has performed in numerous theatrical productions from New York to California. She now performs in her acclaimed one-woman show, as well as motivates hundreds of students with her unique style of teaching. In addition to television and film, Harp has had her own radio talk show. She has degrees from both The Ohio State and San Francisco State universities, along with being an AAU World Champion Power Lifter.



Tickets for the banquet are $25 per person, $45 per couple or $15 per student. They may be purchased by calling the Chamber office at 740-425-4300.