March 29 — 11:21 a.m. Police took a report of forgery in reference to an incident that occurred on March 25 at at the 100 block of North Water Street.



March 31 — 9:07 a.m. Police investigated a 911 hang up call at the 200 block of West Loudon Avenue. The call was found to be accidental by a child.



March 31 — 10:28 p.m. Police performed a welfare check at the 100 block of South Birch Drive.



April 1 — 7:11 p.m. Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on East Bustle Street.



April 1 — 4:58 p.m. Police assisted the Ohio state Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on South Market Street near Wally Road.



April 1 — 4:09 p.m. Police took a neighbor complaint report on station.



April 1 — 7:22 a.m. Police investigated a report of breaking and entering at the 300 block of North Water Street.



April 1 — 12:19 a.m. Police observed two suspicious vehicles in the parking lot of New Hope Church. After making contact with the occupants, everything was found to be OK.



April 2 — 2:46 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Kettering Drive in reference to a disturbance.



April 2 — 2:54 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop on Ohio 39 near County Road 917.



April 2 — 5:38 p.m. Police investigated a reckless operation complaint in the 800 block of South Market Street.



April 2 — 11:41 a.m. Police took a fraud report on station.



April 2 — 4:49 p.m. Police issued a citation for a red light violation at the intersection of West Main Street and Water Street.



April 3 — 8:23 a.m. Police issued a parking violation to a vehicle parked in a prohibited area at the intersection of East Bustle Street and North Union Street.



April 3 — 10:22 a.m. Police performed a welfare check at the 100 block of North Mount Vernon Avenue.



April 3 — 9:47 a.m. Police responded to an alarm drop in the 400 block of South Market Street. Everything was found to be OK.



April 3 — 8:14 p.m. Police investigated a suspicious person complaint at the Loudonville Drive Thru.



April 3 — 1:40 p.m. Police handled a civil complaint on station.



April 3 — 2:57 p.m. A Perrysville man was served with a warrant out of the Loudonville Police Department at the Ashland County Jail.



April 3 — 6:35 p.m. A Loudonville man was issued a citation for a seat belt violation on South Mount Vernon Avenue near Tanya Terrace.



April 3 — 9:27 p.m. A Mount Vernon man was issued a citation for speed on South Market Street near Wally Road.



April 3 — 11:06 p.m. Police assisted the Holmes County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop on Ohio 3 near County Road 22.



April 3 — 10:56 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Birch Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.



April 3 — 2:07 a.m. Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dollar General.



April 4 — 1:52 p.m. Police performed a welfare check at the 400 block of North Wood Street.



April 4 — 4:21 p.m. A Perrysville man was issued a citation for improper backing following a two vehicle, non-injury accident at the intersection of North Union Street and East Main Street.



April 4 — 10:17 p.m. Police were dispatched to locate an injured deer in the roadway on Ohio 3, just north of the village corporation limits.



April 4 — 5:58 a.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at the 500 block of East Campbell Street.



April 4 — 1:37 a.m. Police found an open door in the 500 block of North Union Street. The building was checked; nothing was found to be tampered with.



April 5 — 11:17 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Adams Street in reference to a disturbance.



April 5 — 10:41 p.m. A Loudonville man was issued a citation for possession of marijuana in the 100 block of South Adams Street.



April 5 — 10:58 p.m. Police assisted the Knox County Sheriff's Office with a message delivery at the 800 block of North Union Street.



April 5 — 4:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to a property damage accident at the 400 block of North Market Street.



April 6 — 1:29 p.m. Police handled a civil complaint at the 400 block of South Market Street.



April 6 — 9:22 a.m. Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Main Street.



April 6 — 9:13 p.m. Police were dispatched to 100 block of North Wood Street to investigate a disturbance.



April 6 — 8:32 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street to rescue a cat that was stuck inside of a drain.



April 6 — 11:45 p.m. A Loudonville man was issued a citation for driving under suspension at the intersection of Water Street and West Main Street.



April 7 — 7:46 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Market Street in reference to a noise complaint.



April 7 — 6:34 p.m. An Elyria man was issued a citation for expired license plates at the intersection of East Main Street and Union Street.