The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Mantua Center for kids from toddlers to age 8.



The event will feature games, Easter eggs, a bounce house, face painting and the Mantua-Shalersville fire truck.



It is sponsored by NOPEC (Northern Ohio Public Energy Council) and is being hosted by the Mantua Township trustees and The Mantua Restoration Society, Inc.



Parents will be able to photograph their children with the Easter bunny, who will be hopping by as well. This event is free and open to all. Children need to bring their own baskets.