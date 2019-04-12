Atwater



Pfeiffer Robert F Trust, to Louis Britton, 2114 Industry Rd, $222,250



Keller Family Living Trust, to Garry C Roppel, 57 Porter Rd, $29,000



Aurora



Jerald W and Nancy Benjamin, to Alex J and Nancy S Garcia, 950 Grand View Ln, $302,000



Drees Co, to Kevin Emmendorfer and Kelly E Sharp, 978 Hawkin Ln, $354,100



Forest Ridge of Aurora LLC, to Nvr Inc, 210 Lakeland Way, $86,700



Brimfield



Cranberry Farm LLC, to Nvr Inc, 4842 Raspberry Cir, $38,000



Cranberry Farm LLC, to Nvr Inc, 2324 Sweetberry Cir, $38,000



Michael R and Amanda M Hunsicker, to Restituto P and Delia P Verlarde, 3973 Willow Way, $270,000



Charlestown



Griffithocabie D N Trust, to Dale G Nething, Knapp, $25,000



Hiram



Robert and Pamela Morton, to Kevin M and Martina B Kehoe, 11424 Rolling Meadows Dr, $320,000



Kent



Donald J and Marilyn U Brown, to Patrick Dennis & Dianna L/tr, 1288 Colleen St, $182,000



Allan D Orashan, to Qui M Chen and Yu R Shi, 1331 Lincoln St, S, $152,000



Mantua Township



Carleen Sinclair, to Haines Caliph H 2014 Trust, 11770 Spencer Park Dr, $70,000



Buxa Family Living Trust, to Anthony Buxa, 4251 Wayne Rd, $200,000



Mogadore



Timothy W Huth, to Anna M Stouffer, 118 West Ave, $96,300



Nelson



Michael E and Kristen E Parkins, to Timothy M and Heidi J Wilson, 11604 Bloom Rd, $224,000



Ravenna



Marjorie L Drotar, to Micah D Conkle, 6231 Morgan Rd, $85,000



Rootstown



Roots-1 LLC, to Nvr Inc, 2689 Green Hl, $186,500



Streetsboro



Streetsboro Invs Ptrs LLC, to Hromada Family Trust, 1963 Fairways Dr, $256,700



Josephine R Ryan, to Richard A Yowler and Annette M Ross, 2146 Valley Brook Rd, $120,000



Suffield



Denny and Rickey Cooley, to Tessa A Jenkins, 1357 Polen Ave, S, $133,000



Windham



Deborah F Cummings, to Timothy and Susan A Oconnor, 8724 Werger Rd, $131,000

