The Glitz & Glamour Brunch and Style Show will be held beginning at 10 a.m. May 4 at the Kent State Hotel & Conference Center, 215 S. DePeyster St., Kent.



Hosted by the Auxiliary of University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, the event features women’s, men’s and youth styles from Cascades Boutique, Grey Colt, Macy’s, KSU Fashion School Store, Chestnut Tree Boutique & Gifts, Riley’s of Hudson and White House/Black Market.



Those attending also will enjoy the "Golden Age of Hollywood" Collection by Richard John, silent auction baskets and a mimosa/wine cash bar.



Tickets are $35 per person, $50 for patrons and $400 per sponsor table. For tickets, call Angie Reedy at 330-297-7228.