March 25 — Noon: Police took a theft report at the 300 block of West Washington Street.



March 26 — 3:26 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Birch Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.



March 26 — 1:14 a.m. Police assisted with a disabled vehicle in the parking lot of the Loudonville Public Library.



March 26 — 9:39 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of West Campbell Street and North Water Street in reference to a juvenile complaint.



March 26 — 4:24 p.m. A Loudonville woman was issued a citation for expired license plates on South Mount Vernon Avenue.



March 27 — 4:52 p.m. Police investigated a reckless operation complaint on South Market Street near McDonald's.



March 27 — 4:57 p.m. Police investigated a suspicious person complaint near the Loudonville Pool.



March 27 — 4:44 p.m. Police handled a civil complaint at Dollar General.



March 27 — 9:29 p.m. A Loudonville man was issued a citation for a seat belt violation on East Main Street near Township Road 455.



March 27 — 1:13 a.m. Police observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Spring Street. After making contact with the driver everything was found to be OK.



March 28 — 9:56 p.m. Police assisted the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a suspicious person complaint on Ohio 60 near County Road 2575.



March 28 — 7:08 p.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Fire Department with a small grass fire behind the apartments at 512 Kettering Drive.



March 28 — 5:47 p.m. A Lewis Center woman was issued a citation for speed on East Main Street near Youngs Terrace.



March 29 — 5:50 p.m. A Lore City man was issued a citation for speed in the 900 block of East Main Street.



March 29 — 5:24 a.m. Police performed a welfare check at the 200 block of North Spring Street.



March 29 — 3:19 a.m. Police were dispatched to assist the Ashland County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop on Ohio 95, West of County Road 1075.



March 29 — 5:14 p.m. A Louisville man was issued a citation for speed on South Market Street near Wally Road.



March 30 — 9:26 p.m. Police assisted the Loudonville Emergency Squad at the 700 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



March 30 — 9:26 p.m. A Loudonville man was issued a court summons for possession of marijuana at the 700 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



March 30 — 4:25 p.m. A Millersburg man was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop initiated in the 900 block of East Main Street. The male was transported to the Holmes County Jail.



March 30 — 12:14 p.m. Police were dispatched to an alarm drop at Taco Bell. The alarm was found to be accidental by an employee.



March 30 — 10:05 a.m. Police handled a parking complaint at the 200 block of West Main Street.