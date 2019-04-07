There is no higher honor in life than serving your country, selfishly and courageously. Home Instead Senior Care is honored to have Pvt. Sierra Campbell of the Army National Guard as a CAREGiver who was able to provide care to a veteran.



"It has truly been an honor having Sierra as part of our CAREGiver family," said Theresa Widmer, human resource director. Campbell is being deployed in August this year and will be connected to an Infantry Battalion Unit where she will provide meals as a cook for her unit and others.



She said they can feed 600-plus during one mealtime. She will help provide two meals daily and use her culinary skills she learned from high school as she worked at the school’s restaurant. What she is most excited about is working as a cook so she can meet everyone, "they all have to eat."



Campbell recalled how it all started, she was a sophomore at Kent State University, just 19 years old when she enlisted for an eight-year term with the Army National Guard. Thinking it over for a year, she took the leap and has been happy about her decision ever since.



After completing her basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina and her advanced training at Fort Lee in Virginia, she has been able to travel to Minnesota, Idaho and now with her deployment she will serve abroad. Campbell said, "I wanted to challenge myself and do something different. I wanted the life experience."



After her deployment, she plans on going active duty and wants to finish her degree in Public Affairs, so she can be an officer in the Army. Campbell follows in her grandfather’s footsteps, as he served in the Army during the Vietnam and Korean Wars. Her uncle also is serving active duty in the Airforce.



Sierra enjoyed her time as a CAREGiver with Home Instead Senior Care. She said, "I enjoyed being a caregiver because I had no family close since they all live in Michigan. I felt like I was taking care of my grandparents." She recalled that one time she took her client on a drive to Kent State University and showed her where her classes were, and the client explained to her what the campus looked like when she went there.



In April, Sierra will be heading to Kentucky and be stationed at Fort Knox and then moved to her pre-mobilization base for deployment. Sierra will be greatly missed by her clients and family at Home Instead, but all her clients and the Home Instead Family are so deeply proud of her!



"On behalf of Home Instead Senior Care, we wish Pvt. Campbell the best of luck and pray for her and our military personnel’s safety. We thank you for serving our great country," said Paula Baughman, executive director of marketing and community relations.



A surprise Appreciation Luncheon was held at the office with administration where Joan Penix, executive director, hugged Campbell as she said, "Freedom is not free and we thank you for your willingness to serve our country and the sacrifices you’ve made."