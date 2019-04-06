The Friendly Squares will host their monthly square dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. April 13 at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St.



Gene Hammond will be the caller and Frankie Hammond will be cuing line dances. The theme is 1970s Disco. This will be a High/Low dance with alternating tips for new dancers currently taking lessons and tips for more experienced dancers.



Dress is casual and light refreshments will be served. There is a $6 donation per person at the door. For additional information, call Gene Hammond at 330-506-3370.