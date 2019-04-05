Local nutrition sites for Meals on Wheels are North Industry Christian Church, 425 45th St., Canton; Indian Run Manor, Waynesburg; Louisville Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St. Louisville, OH 44641; and Canton YMCA, 231 Sixth St. For more information, call 330-832-7220.



The menu for April 8-12 is as follows:



Monday: teriyaki chicken, fried rice, sugar snap peas, juice, dried apricots.



Tuesday: chicken corn dog, baked beans, cinnamon peaches, juice, oatmeal raisin cookie



Wednesday: smothered steak with onion/peppers, scalloped potatoes, spinach, white bread, pineapple.



Thursday: breaded pork chop, creamed potatoes, Prince Edward blend, wheat bread, juice, lemon cookie.



Friday: veterarian chili, creamy chive and onion spread, wheat bagel, juice, tropical fruit.



Margarine is served with all breads. Milk choices include skim, 2 percent or chocolate. All canned fruits are packed in juice. Please note that substitutions may need to be made.