Spring rummage sales are coming to Portage County. Upcoming ones include:



• Portage County Gardeners — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 and 13 at the Gardeners’ Center, 5154 S. Prospect St., Rootstown.



• Charlestown United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 26 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at the church, 6408 Rock Spring Road.



• St. Ambrose Church — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at the church, 10692 Freedom St., Garrettsville.