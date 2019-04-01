Spring has arrived — on the calendar at least — which means spring sports are starting and the students in the L-P Schools are moving on from their recent grading period and enjoying spring break. There were many accomplishments in academic, athletic and other extracurricular activities in Redbird Country over the winter that deserve recognition.



First, congratulations to all students who made the recent honor rolls. Keep up the hard work as you enter the final quarter of the school year.



The district had numerous students (too many to list individually) participate in and be honored for their efforts in the music and band departments. Congratulations to those students and their instructors. Congratulations to instructor Josh Miller and his two robotics teams on their successes this year and good luck to them in their upcoming trip to the Worlds Competition.



Congratulations to the girls basketball team and Coach Bates for winning the MBC for the third straight year. While the season ended too soon in the district final, another sectional title and individual accomplishments by Celeste Ryman, Nikki Weber and Emily Seboe made for an exciting season.



Also, congratulations to the girls swim team on their success and to Britney Sage for her advancement to the state meet.



Congratulations to the freshman boys basketball team and the eighth-grade girls basketball teams for winning the MBC was well.



Congratulations to Harley Young, Evan Campbell and Justice Fraley for their advancement to the district wrestling tournament.



Finally, congratulations to Josh Book, Matthew Brightbill, Madalyn Sponsler and Brenna Koch for their recent FFA accomplishments.



Good Luck to the baseball teams, softball teams and track teams as they begin their seasons.



Finally, the board and administration have been busy as well working toward the creation of a new strategic plan for the district. This has involved input from the board, administrators, teachers and staff. The next step is to bring the community in for a dialogue on April 16 at 6 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. Public participation is certainly encouraged and welcomed.



District finances are an ongoing topic of discussion. As seems to be a yearly endeavor, at least for the last 12 years that I have been on the board, in partnership with the administration, we strive to find ways to live within budget as required by our Bylaws so as to avoid seeking new operating money from the District residents. As always, GO BIRDS.



David Hunter



Loudonville-Perrysville Schools Board Member Nothing in this letter should be construed as a reflection of the position or opinion of the school board in general as it has not been reviewed nor approved by the board.