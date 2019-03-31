Pat Allen of Atwater was inducted into the Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame at the 4-H Volunteer Recognition Luncheon recently held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.



She was selected for the Hall of Fame because of her lifetime contributions of service to the 4-H program. The recognition luncheon was part of an all-day 4-H volunteer education conference.



Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of Ohio State University Extension, the outreach arm of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. In 2018, more than 156,000 young Ohioans participated in 4-H clubs, groups, and special interest programs.



The Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Ohio 4-H Foundation.