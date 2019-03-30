A special service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, March 31 at The Chapel in Marlboro. Angel Dague and Mike Sobitz will be presenting the service and it will focus on the problem of human trafficking and exploitation.



Dague represents RAHAB Ministries in Akron. RAHAB ministries provides help to women and children who are held in human trafficking in the Akron and surrounding areas. Dague will share how she spent 23 years in this lifestyle and then had a jail visit from RAHAB founder Becky Moreland in which she dedicated her life to the Lord Jesus Christ.



Mike Sobitz, former pastor at Grace Church, Uniontown, and now associated with The Chapel in Marlboro, will share from God’s Word following Dague’s presentation.



The public is encouraged to attend the service to meet and hear Dague and the way God has worked in her life.



The Chapel in Marlboro is located at 8700 S.R. 619 in Marlboro, between Hartville and Alliance. For further information, call The Chapel at 330-935-0132, visit the website, www.marlboro-chapel.com or follow on Facebook at The Chapel in Marlboro.