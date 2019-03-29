TWINSBURG — City Council will have to decide which zoning category it wants to pursue for the proposed rezoning of about 19.5 city-owned acres on the northeast corner of Darrow Road and Glenwood Drive.



The city administration has recommended rezoning from C-1 commercial, planned unit development and public facilities to R-5 residential (single-family cluster housing), which would allow up to 3.5 units per acre — or up to 68 total — to be built.



However, at its March 18 meeting, the planning commission deadlocked 2-2 on whether to recommend rezoning to R-5 or mixed use. Members Marc Cohen and Steve Shebeck favored R-5 and Kevin Sterling and Pete Metropulos favored mixed use. Matt Bova was absent.



At the planning panel’s March 4 session, Director of Planning and Community Development Larry Finch said the reason for seeking rezoning is because there is no identified purpose for the property, it is not generating any revenue for the city and the reason the city purchased the property in 1995 was to prevent commercial uses.



Two previous attempts at rezoning were rejected by voters. Voters opposed rezoning to R-5 in 2016 and they turned down rezoning the entire parcel to PUD in 2006.



City Council President Brian Steele and Councilman Bill Furey said they favor the city selling the property to generate revenue, and Furey said he believes R-5 zoning is the best way to go.



Steele said Council will discuss the rezoning in the near future and devise a plan that hopefully will be favored by voters. Once a ballot proposal is made, he said city officials must work hard to educate the public about it.



Mayor Ted Yates said the reason why rezoning was defeated in 2016 may have been because residents were uncertain exactly what would be built there.



Three parcels of the total 19.5 acres are zoned three different ways. There is a 0.8-acre commercial parcel, while 5.19 acres are PUD and 13.58 acres are PF.



Finch said the estimated development value would be about $18 million, with the assessed value at about $6.6 million, and the property would generate about $414,000 in total property taxes, with about $319,000 going to the school district.



Figuring an average household income of $75,365 at a rate of 2 percent, the city stands to gain an estimated $102,500 in income tax per year when all of the homes are built



Finch said since the total vacant acreage is surrounded by homes on three sides, he feels the neighbors would not want commercial use in their back yard.



A couple of the planning panelists were concerned about an increase in students in the school district if the land is developed under R-5, but Finch said numbers show a steady decline in students per household in the last two decades.



A previous survey showed the contribution of school-age children from cluster units was substantially below the number from other types of new housing developments.



There also was a discussion of whether more commercial development is needed in the northern end of town, and how that would affect attempts to redevelop the downtown area.



Yates said there are three empty commercial units at Liberty and Glenwood, and he questioned whether there is a strong market for more commercial space in the community.



He cited a developer’s request last year that a property at Route 82 and Chamberlin Road be rezoned from commercial to residential because there was little interest from businesses in developing it for commercial use.



Metropulos noted the city’s most recent comprehensive plan targeted the Darrow-Glenwood property for mixed use development. He said he believes mixed use would be a good fit, and any commercial use there would not hurt downtown redevelopment.



Sterling also supported mixed use rezoning, noting some commercial uses would raise the tax base for the area more than residential zoning would.



Cohen said he believes the city doesn’t need more commercial areas, and the city’s focus should be on redeveloping the downtown commercial area. He added he doesn’t think residential zoning would be detrimental to the schools.



Shebeck said cluster housing would be a good fit and there is a strong market for it. Yates added builders have expressed interest in erecting homes there. "A community can only support so much commercial," Shebeck said.



Finch said whatever decision planners and City Council arrive at, it must be something that works for the community. "The third time on the ballot has to be something that everyone feels supportive of," he said.



Scott Barr, who represents Council on the planning commission, said he would like to see affordable housing built on most of the property, but could see a small portion devoted to commercial use.



