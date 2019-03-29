Atwater
Travis S and Ginger E Nicholson, to Zachary C Dice and Brooke N Kovacich, 5666 Unger Rd, $208,000
Aurora
Matthew and Antoinette Carpenter, to Christi L Kay, 400 Club Dr, $999,150
Robert C Benson, to Scheer Marc J Trust, 665 Fairington Ln, $299,000
Key People LLC, to Kyle P Shannon and Brooke E Sinha, 345 Pioneer Trl, E, $370,000
Brimfield
Nvr Inc, to Jordan D and Amanda A Austin, 4726 Gooseberry Knl, $260,800
George R and Carmela E Glasser, to Damodhar and Banita Timsina, 1546 Timbertop Dr, $247,900
Eileen R Gustafson, to Barbara V and David V Meter, 2100 Waterford Pointe Dr, $128,000
Sheriff of Portage County, to Quality Rentals LLC, 3804 Morley Dr, $80,000
William B Rexrode, to Mark W Gleespen, 3896 Selnik Rd, $21,700
John A Rexrode and A Richard, to Mark W Gleespen, 3896 Selnik Rd, $43,400
Deerfield
Sheriff of Portage County, to Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, 10720 Woodard Rd, $40,000
Garrettsville
Tax Ease Fndg 2016-1 Reo LLC, to Stardust Ents LLC, 8224 Center St, $26,000
Hiram
Michael E and Diane R Farrow, to James W and Donald J Prekop, 7017 Village Way, S, $298,000
Kent
Shr Paulus Drive LLC, to Brian P and Kelly A Morreale, 720 Paulus Dr, $180,000
Curtis L Hurt, to Shr Paulus Drive LLC, 720 Paulus Dr, Kent City, 10/23/2018, $138,300
Pei F and Chin C Hsu, to Jonathan B Bird and Pamela S Fields, 348 Silver Meadows Blvd, $104,100
Jeremy C Musch, to Houghton Monica Trust, 711 Steele St, $162,500
Mantua Township
Bill L and Margery A Cleary, to Edward C and Kathryn N Uhlir, 12225 State Route 44, $290,000
Mogadore
Caralot LLC, to Michael J and Jamie P Smead, 38 Stonecreek Dr, $28,000
Nelson
Philip S and Rebecca Miller, to Billy B and Laurie A Troyer, 9939 Silica Sand Rd, $132,000
Sheriff of Portage County, to Bank of New York Me 2004-12cb, 12963 Nelson Ledge Rd, $120,000
Ravenna
Mary E Wideman, to Constance A Heiss, 4444 Lovers Ln, $85,500
Harles O and Janet R Parkinson, to Carl G Lohmier, 753 Midland Ave, $143,500
Sheriff of Portage County, to Federal Natl Mtg Assn, 130 Oakwood St, $50,000
Shalersville
Psw Properties LLC, to Michael D Pastva, 3555 Farmview Cir, $211,000
Streetsboro
Emerson Walker, to Shih Y and Grace C Shiao, 9964 Beverly Ln, $90,000
Britta Jones, to Christopher S Hall, 1655 Maple Grove Ct, $114,000
William A Hunt, to Michael C Debon, 1544 Mitchell Dr, $125,000
Craig A Gill, to Thomas A and Holly A Cartwright, 7800 Twin Hills Rd, $225,000
Hsbc Bk Usa Na 2005-2, to James J Favitta, 9147 Walters Rd, $63,500
Suffield
Small Family Living Trust, to Collin and Alicia Schlosser, Oakhaven Dr, $50,000
Windham
Zdanczewski William J Jr, to Ryan A and Miranda D Williams, 9881 Belden Dr, $65,000
Russell S and Lisa M Maiorca, to Faye L Phillips, 9755 Center St, E, $71,400
Sheriff of Portage County, to Lagniappe Builders LLC, 9555 Greenmeadow Rd, $22,500