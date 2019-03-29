MUSICAL ACTIVITIES



March 29 — David Wilcox and Beth Nielsen Chapman, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



March 29 — Bon Iver, 8 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



March 29 — Aaron Lewis’ State I’m In tour, 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



March 29 — Dark Side of the Moon, evening, the Tangier on West Market Street in Akron.



March 29 — Frankie Valli, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



March 30 — Swamp Pop Legends Tour (Jimmy Hall, C.J. Chenier, Roddie Romero, Rockin’ Cajuns), evening, the Kent Stage in downtown Kent.



March 30 — Coltford, 10 p.m., Dusty Armadillo on Route 44, Rootstown Township.



March 30 — A Night of Soul, 8 p.m.,, State Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



March 30 — Red Hot Chili Pipers, 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



March 31 — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 7:30 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



April 4 — Temptations and Four Tops, 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



April 5 — "Land of Oz: The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience," 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



April 5 — Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



April 6 — Thompson Square, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



April 6 — The Lacs, 10 p.m., Dusty Armadillo on Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



April 6 — Akron Symphony Orchestra Beethoven Symphony No. 3, 8 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



April 7 — Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



April 8 — Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, 7:30 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



April 9 — Celtic Woman Ancient Land, 7 p.m., Akron Civic Theater in downtown Akron.



April 11 — Robin Trower, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



April 12 — Northsbest World Tour, evening, the Agora on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



April 12 — The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and the Platters, 7 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



April 13 — University of Akron Steel Drum Band, 8 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



April 13 — Michael Stanley and Friends, evening, Music Box Dinner Theater on Main Avenue in the Flats, Cleveland.



April 13 — ESC4P3: the Journey Tribute, 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



April 13 — The Four Horsemen, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



April 14 — Black Violin Duo, 7 p.m., Palace Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



April 18 — Tuesday Musical featuring Lara Downes, 7:30 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



April 19 — Boney James, 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



April 19 — Countess Luann, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



April 19 — American Roots Bluegrass and Country Music Festival, evening, several venues in downtown Kent.



April 19 — David Allan Coe, evening, the Tangier on West Market Street in Akron.



April 21 — Ana Popovic, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Kent.



April 25 — Tesla, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theater, Market Street North, Canton.



April 26 — Foghat, evening, the Tangier on West Market Street in Akron.



April 26-28 — Earlybird Music Festival, Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Nelson Township (Portage County).



April 27 — The Asbury All-Stars, evening, the Tangier on West Market Street in Akron.



May 2 — Billy Currington, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



May 3-4 — Peabo Bryson, evening, the Tangier on West Market Street in Akron.



May 4 — The Buck Naked Band, 9 p.m., Dusty Armadillo on Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



May 4 — Akron Symphony Orchestra, 8 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



May 5 — The Righteous Brothers, 7 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



May 5-6 — Todd Rundgren, 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



May 7 — Beth Hart, 8 p.m. Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



May 7 — California Guitar Trio, evening, the Music Box Supper Club on Main Avenue, the Flats in Cleveland.



May 9 — Phil Vassar, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



May 14-15 — Martin Barre celebrating 50 years of Jethro Tull, evening, the Kent Stage in downtown Kent.



May 16 — Glass Harp, evening, Music Box Supper Club on Main Avenue in Cleveland.



May 16 — Nil Lofgren, evening, the Kent Stage on East Main Street, downtown Cleveland.



May 17 — Ryan Hurd, 10 p.m., the Dusty Armadillo on Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



May 18 — Cleveland Jazz Orchestra: Bernie Dresel - Bern, Bern, Bern, 8 p.m. Ohio Theater in Cleveland.



May 18 — Frank Foster, 10 p.m., the Dusty Armadillo on Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



May 18 — Bernie Dresel, 8 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



May 30 — Hunter Hayes, evening, the Agora on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.



May 31 — Rob Thomas, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



June 1 — Ultimate 80s and 90s party, 8 p.m., the Dusty Armadillo on Route 44 in Rootstown Township.



June 1 — The Scintas, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.







THEATRICAL EVENTS



Now-March 31 — "The Nether," Dobama Theater, Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.



Now-April 13 — "Gloria," Gordon Square Theater of Cleveland Public Theater, Cleveland.



Now-April 14 — "Mamma Mia," 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. March 31 and April 14, Chagrin Valley Little Theater, River Street, Chagrin Falls.



Now-April 14 — "The Taming of the Shrew," Hanna Theater on East 14th St., downtown Cleveland.



Now-April 21 — "The Velosity of Autumn," Karamu House Arena Theater, East 89th Street, Cleveland.



March 30 — Groundworks Dance Theater, 7:30 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



March 31 — "Superstar: The Songs. The Stories. The Carpenters," 3:30 p.m., Ohio Theater in Cleveland.



April 2-4, 9-14 — "Tiny Houses," Outcalt Theater at Playhouse Square in Cleveland.



April 3-20 — "Phantom of the Opera," State Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



April 4-7, 11-14 — "Tree of Oedipus," 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Helen Rosenfeld Lewis Bialosky Lab Theater, on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



April 5-6 — Cleveland Ballet: "Coppelia," 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. April 5, 1 p.m. April 6, Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



April 5-7 — Kent Dance Ensemble: woMENtum, E. Turner Stump Theater at Kent State University, Kent.



April 11-12 — School of Dance spring concert, 7:30 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



April 12-14 — Student Theater Festival (Knowing, Knowing; The Wrists; The Death of Virginia Clemm), 7:30 p.m., Erdmann-Zucchero Theater, Kent State University, Kent.



April 13-14 — "The Little Mermaid" ballet, 2 p.m., Palace Theater, Market Street North, Canton.



April 14 — "It’s a Bird...It’s a Plane...It’s Superman," E. Turner Stump Theater, Kent State University, Kent.



April 16 — "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir," 7:30 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



April 19 — "Cruel Intentions: The Musical," 7:30 p. ., E.J. Thomas at University of Akron.



April 19-28 — "Any Resemblance," Wright-Curtis Theater at Kent State University, Kent.



April 19-May 12 — "Shrek: The Musical," Geauga Lyric Theater on the square in Chardon.



April 23-May 12 — "A Bronx Tale," Palace Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



April 23-24 — "Life Room," 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theater at Kent State University, Kent.



April 26-28 — Alvin Alley Dance Theater, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, State Theater in Cleveland.



April 26-May 11 — "Middletown," Chagrin Valley Little Theater, River Street, Chagrin Falls.



April 26-May 26 — "This," Dobama Theater, Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.



April 26-May 12 — "Pirates of Penzance" by Hudson Players, Fridays and Saturdays and some Sunday matinees, Barlow Community Center, South Oviatt Street, Hudson.



April 26-May 18 — "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," weekends, Aurora Community Theatre in library building.



April 26-27 — Alvin Alley Dance Theater, 8 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



April 27-May 19 — "Native Gardens," various times, Allen Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



May 3-26 — "Million Dollar Quartet," 7:30 p.m., Hanna Theater on East 14th Street, Cleveland.



May 4-5 — "Coppelia" by Ballet Theater of Ohio, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



May 4 — "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



May 4 — "Shh! We Have a Plan," 11:30 a.m., Westfield Insurance Studio Theater at Playhouse Square, Cleveland.



May 4 — "West Side Story," 8 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



May 14-15 — "Something Rotten," 7:30 p.m., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



May 1`5 — "National Geographic Live," 7:30 p.m . Ohio Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



May 16 — "Double Dare Live," 8 p.m., Akron Civic Theater, downtown Akron.



June 6 — "Rock of Ages, 7:30 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.







MISCELLANEOUS ACTIVITIES



Currently — Movies at Cleveland Clinic Dome Theater are "Great Barrier Reef," "National Parks Adventure" and "Backyard Wilderness," Great Lakes Science Center, Cleveland.



Currently — "Fashion Meets the Body," "Glass: Selections from the Kent State University Museum Collection," "Beyond the Suit: Contemporary Menswear from the Collection of Alexandre Marr and Dominic Iudiciani," "For the Birds" and "Fashion Timeline," the Kent State Museum, front campus at Kent State University off East Main Street.



Currently — "Mad for Plaid," "A City Worth Fighting For," "Cleveland Starts Here," "Setting the World in Motion," "REVolution," "Carl and Louis Stokes Making History," "Rev. E. Theophilus Caviness: Church, Community, Cleveland," Kidzbits Family Education Center and Euclid Beach Park carousel, the Western Reserve Historical Society, east side Cleveland.



Currently — "Explore and Discover," " Andy Warhol Endangered Species," "Built to Survive: Biomechanics," the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, east side of Cleveland.



Currently — "Joe Vitone: Family Records," "The Fabricators," "Brian Bress: Pictures Become You," "Nick Cave: Feat," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" and C. Blake McDowell Jr. Galleries and Sandra L. and Dennis B. Haslinger Family Foundation Galleries, Akron Museum of Art, E. Market, downtown Akron.



Currently — "Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern," "Charles Burchfield: The Ohio Landscapes, 1915–1920" and "Who RU2 Day: Mass Media and the Fine Art Print," the Cleveland Museum of Art, Wade Oval area, east side of Cleveland.



Currently — "Rock on TV," "Guitar Gallery," "Rock and Pinball Part of the Machine," "Summer of Love Turns 50," Jeff Rusnak photo exhibit and class of 2018 inductees are special exhibits, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland.



Now-April 7 — Cleveland International Film Festival, Tower City Cinemas, Public Square, downtown Cleveland.



Now-April 22 — IX Indoor Amusement Park, IX Center near Hopkins Airport in Cleveland.







March 30 — Model Train Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., UAW Hall on Chevrolet Boulevard in Parma.



March 30-31 — Canton Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Stark County fairgrounds on Wertz Avenue, Canton.



March 31 — Burton-Middlefield Rotary Club pancake breakfasts, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Berkshire High School in Burton.



March 31, April 7 — Pancake breakfasts, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Century Village in Burton.



March 31 — Iron and Steel all gauge model train show and expo, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Lucy Palarmo Banquet Center, Campbell.



April 2-25 — Student and Facility Exhibition, Cuyahoga Valley Art Center in Cuyahoga Falls.



April 4 — Colin Mochrle and Brad Sherwood comedy show, 7:30 p.m ., E.J. Thomas Hall at University of Akron.



May 4 — Magician Jason Bishop, noon and 2:30 p.m., State Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



April 4-6 — Original Sewing and Quilt Expo, IX Center near Hopkins Airport in Cleveland.



April 6 — Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



April 6 — Ohio Mead Festival, 4 to 8 p.m., Skidmark Garage on Hamilton Avenue, Cleveland.



April 12-13 — Kent Paranormal Weekend, the Kent Stage on East Main Street in downtown Kent.



April 12 — Comedian Jo Koy, evening, Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



April 17, 25, May 22, 29, June 5 — Film series at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame off East 9th Street in Cleveland.



April 25-28 — 90th annual Geauga County Maple Festival, square in downtown Chardon.



April 26 — Tyler Henry the Hollywood Medium, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



May 11 — Maifest, historic Zoar Village in Tuscarawas County.



May 16 — Comedian Carrot Top, evening, the Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.



May 17-19 — Cherry Blossom Festival, Lake Anna Park in downtown Barberton.



May 18 — The Dazzle Awards, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theater on Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.



May 25 — Comedian Trevor Noah, 7 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.