Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Macedonia —



Dog at large



Neighbor finds dog: An Eileen Drive man was cited with dog at large after a neighbor reported finding his dog running around on her property during the early evening March 24.



Operating a vehicle



under the influence



Woman stopping at green lights: A 64-year-old Warrensville Heights woman was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, weaving, marked lanes, turn signals, and open container after another motorist reported the woman was stopping at green lights while southbound on Route 8 at about 3:45 a.m. March 23. Police said that when they caught up to the woman’s vehicle just south of Macedonia Commons Boulevard they saw her driving erratically, weaving across lane lines and changing lanes without using a turn signal multiple times and they stopped her just south of Highland Road. Police said they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and the woman performed poorly on the field sobriety tests. The woman was taken to Macedonia City Jail.



Escape



Man left hospital: A 40-year-old Trumbull County man, who was already charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence and several misdemeanors, was charged with third-degree felony escape after he allegedly ate heroin and then left a local hospital where he was taken for treatment March 20.



Besides the felonies, the man is also charged with misdemeanor theft, drug abuse instruments possession and drug paraphernalia possession.



Police said that earlier in the day, they responded to a report that the man was opening up boxes containing power tools at a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store. Police said the man left the store, but they stopped his vehicle in the parking lot and recovered a $139 battery-powered saw that he allegedly left the store without paying for, as well as a used syringe and a drug pipe with burnt residue. Police said the man told them that he ate some heroin, allegedly to avoid being charged for possessing it, and when he started having difficulty standing and keeping his eyes open, Macedonia EMS took him to Cleveland Clinic Twinsburg for a medical furlough. After treatment, police said, the man left the hospital and did not return to the jail. A warrant was issued for his arrest.



Domestic violence



Woman charged with felony: A 38-year-old Northfield Center woman was charged with fourth-degree felony domestic violence after a man reported the woman choked him and punched him in the face during an argument in a Macedonia Commons Boulevard restaurant’s parking lot during the late afternoon March 17. Police said the man had red marks on his neck and a cut under his eye. Following an investigation, the woman was arrested March 22 and taken to Macedonia City Jail.