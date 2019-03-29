TWINSBURG — Final site plans for building additions at Good Shepherd Church and Path Master were approved by the city’s planning commission in March.



After parking and water issues were finalized, the panel OK’d Good Shepherd’s final site plan at its March 18 meeting. Good Shepherd will add 2,413 square feet to its existing 9,745-square-foot building on Shepard Road.



The new space will include handicapped restrooms close to the worship area, while some offices will be relocated closer to the entrance. It will be the fourth addition to the building since the congregation was established in 1968.



The Rev. Melanie Harrell Delaney told panelists previously there are no current plans for a preschool to return to the building. That former area is now used for meeting space and general storage.



The church lot has 77 spaces, including eight handicapped, which meets the commission’s standards. Church officials have arranged to share parking in the Masonic Lodge lot next door if there is a need.



Path Master’s final site plan was approved March 4. The firm plans a 40-foot by 120-foot office addition at the rear of its existing building on Midway Drive.



The company produces a line of traffic control products, such as controllers and cabinets, video detection systems, radar sensors, LED street name signs, solar powered flashers and advanced traffic management systems.



City Planner Lynn Muter said the business has four parking spaces more than are required, and since no employees are being added, extra spaces are not needed.



Michael Wohlwend of Wohlwend Engineering said the addition will not impact the rear setback since the addition will be about 155 feet from the back property line, and the zoning code requires only 50 feet.



Muter pointed out there is a driveway and parking lot connection to the adjacent property.



Meanwhile, Muter presented an updated draft of Chapter 909 of the city’s streets, utilities and public services code, which deals with placement of small cell technology in road rights-of-way.



She said the state has required municipalities to permit small cell facilities and wireless support structures to be located in public rights-of-way, just as other utilities are permitted.



"At the same time, the House bill allows municipalities to establish some design guidelines to reduce impacts of the new poles and facilities, particularly in underground utility areas and historic districts," she explained.



For example, she said on streets such as Miktarian and Twin Hills parkways, there could be a requirement to match the fluted, decorative light poles, as well as placing the accessory equipment underground.



Muter said the state has exempted electric poles from allowed locations for small cell technology, and about 80 percent of poles in Twinsburg are electric poles.



Planning panelists will review the current draft of Chapter 909 and discuss it again at a meeting in April. City Council ultimately must approve the code chapter.



Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400, ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com.