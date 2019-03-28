TALLMADGE — Despite some curveballs thrown by Mother Nature this past winter, construction on the new middle school, elementary school and athletic facilities are on target, said Steve Wood, chief operating officer for the Tallmadge City Schools.



"The projects, all of them, are going very well and are on schedule," Wood said. "Much of the interior of the middle school is rapidly taking shape. We are on track to begin moving in over the summer and start there Aug. 26."



Residents wanting a sneak peek at the new middle school can tour the structure April 23 from 4 to 7 p.m., Wood said.



The roof on the new elementary school is going up, and the building is getting the enclosure completed, Wood said. Interior work is slated to start in late May.



"We are on target for the building to be completed by December and open in January," he said.



Wood said the district was still working on a move-in plan for the elementary school, to "make sure safe learning and teaching is optimized."



The athletic project "is going great," Wood said.



"Folks can see the field house exterior," Wood said. "The exterior masonry is complete and the roof is going up now in the field house. We are hoping for milder weather to finish the roof. We hope the artificial turf will be laid in April. We hope to be done by June for use in July by our athletes."



The district plans to celebrate the old middle school on May 24, "for its good service for 60 years," Wood said.



"We hope the community will come out to celebrate this awesome building that has served Tallmadge so well for so many years," Wood said.



The middle school served as the district’s high school until 2008, when the current high school was opened.



Bond issue information



Voters in November 2016 approved a 3.9-mill bond issue to construct a new elementary school building for the district’s kindergarten through fifth-graders, and a new middle school for the district’s sixth- through eighth-graders. The new elementary school building will combine the students currently at Dunbar Primary School and Munroe Elementary School into one building.



Munroe Elementary will be bulldozed, and the land will be incorporated into the high school campus and make up the athletic fields, Superintendent Jeff Ferguson has said in an earlier interview. The middle school also will be demolished. The administration plans to sell Dunbar.



The cost of constructing the two schools is estimated at about $45 million. The bond issue will raise $31 million, and the remaining $14 million will come from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.



Voters also approved a 0.9-mill levy for constructing a new high school stadium and athletic facilities. The bond issue generates $7 million for the stadium and planned renovations. These facilities include a football/soccer stadium, practice fields and baseball and softball fields.



Reporter April Helms can be reached at 330-541-9423, ahelms@recordpub.com, or @AprilKHelms_RPC