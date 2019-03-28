STOW — The school district will work with the state on developing a master facilities plan.



The Stow-Munroe Falls Board of Education on March 18 approved an amended version of a resolution stating the district will participate in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) Expedited Local Partnership Program.



Superintendent Tom Bratten said the board first approved the resolution at its meeting on Feb. 25, but noted that measure listed an "incorrect" date; the amended version stated the Board "intends to move forward with a ballot issue or apply other local resources in November, 2020 and acknowledges this date may not be sooner than 12 months following the date of this resolution."



Despite that verbiage, Bratten emphasized that officials have not made any commitment on seeking passage of a tax issue to pay for building renovations or replacement.



"We have had no discussion whatsoever," said Bratten.



Rob Gress, director of operations for the school district, agreed and emphasized, "It is far too early for the board to determine if a ballot issue is appropriate or needed."



Gress added that the OFCC requires school districts to list a time frame when they adopt the resolution.



"Generally, since the OFCC allows that day to be fluid, districts indicate the earliest possible date so that OFCC will assign their resources to the district as soon as they can," stated Gress.



Bratten added that until the master facilities plan is finished and reviewed, officials would not know how much money they would request if it was later decided that a tax levy or bond issue would be put on the ballot.



Gress said the commission will perform an enrollment study, as well as perform a comprehensive assessment of all 10 district buildings. The commission and the district will work together to develop a facilities master plan to address the needs of the whole district, according to Gress.



This assessment by the commission is being done at no cost to the district, according to Bratten.



After the report is finished, Gress said, a committee will be formed to spend about nine to 12 months reviewing the report with the commission and an architecture firm. The committee will then make a recommendation to the board "as to how it believes the facilities might be addressed," said Gress.



"The board will then work with the superintendent, treasurer and other local education and finance experts to determine if it will address the facilities and if so, how it will address them and how it will go about funding any projects," stated Gress.



He explained if the school board and the commission reach a consensus on how to address building needs, the district can partner with the commission to receive funding to help pay for building improvements.



While noting, "it is somewhat fluid," Gress said a cost — sharing deal between the district and the commission would have about 78 percent of the funding coming from the district and the remaining 22 percent from the commission.



