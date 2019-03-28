STOW — The Stow-Munroe Falls Board of Education has hired a search firm to assist in hiring a new treasurer.



Meeting in a special session Monday, the board voted unanimously to employ Finding Leaders as a recruitment agent in its search. The amount the school district will pay the Independence-based executive search firm is being finalized, according to Board of Education President Kelly Toppin. He said that information will be made available when the contract is finalized.



Toppin offered a "no comment" Monday evening when asked why the contract of the district’s current treasurer, Kristy Stoicoiu, will not be renewed. Earlier this month, the board unanimously adopted a resolution notifying Stoicoiu of its intent to non-renew. Stoicoiu’s contract expires July 31; she was hired in May of 2017 with a two-year contract. Her salary is $92,000 annually.



Stoicoiu did not respond for a request for comment by press time.



