STOW — The Seasons Road Business Park could be expanding soon.



On Tuesday, the Stow Planning Commission voted in favor of a rezoning request and site plan for a proposed 213,687-square-foot industrial building which could rise in the corridor east of state Route 8. The matter now advances to Stow City Council for consideration.



Applicant Mike Novachek of Ray Fogg Building Methods Inc., and property owner Joseph Weber of BH Ohio Leasing LLC, hope to construct a fourth industrial building in the business park. Novachek said such a structure could be used for office, manufacturing or warehouse uses; however, to construct it, they must first obtain a zoning change for 6 acres of Lot #4, which is situated on the southwest corner of Seasons Road and Scarlett Lane adjacent to the state Route 8 off-ramp.



While most of the approximately 17-acre lot is designated I-1 Limited Industrial, the 6 acres in question are labeled C-5 Highway Services. Changing the zoning designation of those 6 acres to I-1 Limited Industrial is what’s desired. According to the proposed site plan, the building would feature 32-foot high ceilings and multiple loading docks on the west side.



"After going through a little of a lull last year in leasing, the market has really picked up considerably and there’s considerable demand and not a lot of product for larger buildings," Michael J. Merle, president and CEO of Ray Fogg Building Methods Inc. told members of the planning commission earlier this month. Merle said it would be his company’s objective to move forward with the proposed development this year "starting as soon as we have Council approval."



On Tuesday, planners also favored the proposed creation of the Seasons Road Overlay District, a move which Kurtz said would permit limited retail services on the frontage of Seasons Road west of the state Route 8 interchange. Kurtz said such retail services could serve the business park.



City planners also endorsed the site plan for construction of an industrial building on 21-plus acres on the east side of Allen Road between Alpha Parkway and McCauley Road. The applicant, Robert Ready of Curtis Layer Design Group, wants to build a 101,945-square-foot warehouse/office building on the northern portion of the lot. According to Kurtz, the property is zoned I-2 Industrial. The proposal advances to City Council for consideration on March 28.



Two planning commission members, Jared Miller and William Ross, were absent from the March 26 meeting. The body is next scheduled to meet on April 23.



