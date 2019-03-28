The Trump Administration’s 2020 budget proposal takes aim at his No. 1 adversary: the American middle class and the poor. Trump would cut $845 billion from Medicare, breaking his campaign promise that "there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid." He proposes cutting Social Security, including disability insurance, by $26 billion dollars over 10 years and the SNAP food stamp program, which provides nutrition to 45 million Americans, by $220 billion over 10 years. He would reduce Temporary Assistance for Needy Families by $21 billion, along with additional cuts to the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.



Sending your kids to college? Good luck. His budget would slash the federal student loan program by $207 billion, eliminate the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, and cut subsidized student loans. Let our children pull themselves up by their bootstraps, just like Donald J. Trump did.



Worried about a deteriorating environment and the effects of climate change on your children and grandchildren? Our climate-change Denier-in-Chief would shrink the EPA budget from over $8 billion to $6.1 billion.



Remember when Trump campaigned on reducing our fiscal and trade deficits? We just witnessed the largest monthly deficit in history, due in large part to his tax "reform" that lowered rates on corporations and the wealthy. Lower the trade imbalance? It increased by $70 billion last year. So much for tariffs. So much for the fabled Republican "deficit hawks and free traders."



Trump has demanded that Congress cough up an additional $8.6 billion dollars for his border wall, breaking his signature promise: "I will build a great great wall on our southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall."



The Electoral College elected Trump. Next time, the American voters need to vote him out.