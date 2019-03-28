A federal judge threw out a lawsuit earlier this month filed against the Akron and Tallmadge school districts involving a former Buchtel High School teacher who had a relationship with a student – and had his child.



The student sued the school districts, saying they failed to protect him from the abuse by former teacher Laura Lynn Cross.



U.S. District Court Judge John Adams, however, ruled that the student filed the lawsuit after the statute of limitations for a sexual assault.



Cross, 38, of Tallmadge, was sentenced to three years in prison in June 2018 after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual battery for her three-year relationship with the student.



Summit County Judge Tammy O’Brien granted Cross an early release from prison March 14 and placed her on probation for two years. O’Brien was previously designated Cross a Tier 3 sex offender, which means she must register her address every 90 days for the rest of her life.



Prosecutors said Cross began a relationship with the student in 2014 when he was 16. At the time, the teen was living with Cross, who was his legal guardian. She gave birth to the teen’s son in December 2015. The child was adopted.



Cross lost her teaching license.





