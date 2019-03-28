CUYAHOGA FALLS — An investigation into a case of alleged forgery by a Loomis Avenue woman has resulted in four arrests on felony drug-related charges after a SWAT team searched the woman’s home Tuesday morning.



The four individuals police arrested entered felony no pleas to the charges at their arraignments Wednesday in Stow Municipal Court.



Nicole M. Warren, 38, the subject of the warrant, is facing felony identity theft, forgery and passing bad checks charges in Summit County Court of Common Pleas. Following the search, Warren also was charged with third-degree felony drug trafficking, while Akron resident Danie L. Yeager Jr., 22, was charged with second-degree felony drug trafficking, according to Stow Municipal Court records.



Akron resident Kellie A. Spears, 56, and another resident of the home, Kylee A. Sigley, 23, are facing fifth-degree felony drug possession charges, according to municipal court records.



All four are scheduled for felony status hearings before Judge Lisa Coates at 10:30 a.m. April 3.



Police said they served a warrant at the home in Loomis Avenue’s 300 block at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.



Court papers say they found 8 grams of methamphetamine and items commonly used to package drugs for sale in Warren’s bedroom, as well as drug packaging items and 23 grams of meth in a bedroom Yeager had allegedly been using in the home.



Court documents state smaller amounts of suspected meth were found in Sigley’s bedroom and in Spears’ purse.



Police said the search was in connection with an ongoing investigation of forgery, identity fraud and theft and additional charges could be filed later.



According to court records, Cuyahoga Falls police filed fourth- and fifth-degree felony forgery charges against Warren on March 1. Complaints police filed with the court allege she deposited a forged check for $8,900 against another person’s bank account at a 2nd Street ATM last September and that she tried to cash a forged check for about $1,525 in January.



A grand jury indicted Warren on two counts each of third-degree felony identity fraud and fifth-degree felony forgery and a single count of fourth-degree felony passing bad checks.



Warren pleaded not guilty at her March 22 arraignment and was out on a personal bond. She is scheduled for an April 9 pretrial hearing.



