CUYAHOGA FALLS — The city will join Barberton, Hudson and Stow as a place where young adults may continue to purchase tobacco and tobacco-related products.



City Council on Monday rejected 5-5 Tobacco 21, a measure that would have outlawed the sale of tobacco products or paraphernalia to anyone younger than 21. The legislation also would have authorized a contract with the Summit County Combined General Health District to implement the measure through regulations.



Because the vote by council ended up a tie, the measure failed, said Mayor Don Walters.



Voting for the measure were Council President Mary F. Michols-Rhodes (D-4), Victor Pallotta (R-3), Tim Gorbach (D-at large), Jerry James (D-7), and Mike Brillhart (D-5). Voting against it were Adam Miller (R-6), Jeff Iula (R-at large), Russ Iona (R-8), Drew C. Reilly (D-1), and Meika Penta (D-at large).



Mary Ellen Pyke (R-2) abstained.



The health district has been pushing the measure across the county. It has been supported by both the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools, as well as Woodridge Local Schools and approved by the city of Akron, as well as Green, Mogadore, Norton, Richfield and Twinsburg. In Portage County, the measure has been approved by the city of Kent.



Summit County Council is considering whether to enact the restriction in the county’s townships, including Bath, Boston, Copley, Coventry, Northfield Center, Richfield, Sagamore Hills, Springfield and Twinsburg townships. A vote may take place sometime in April, according to county officials.



Walters said there is a proposal to make the restriction state law, but added he is disappointed with the city’s failure to adopt the measure.



"Such movements need to start locally," he said. "Seven states have passed Tobacco 21 ... Ohio would be the eighth."



Walters said that he discussed the issue with his youth council, who are all in high school.



"When I brought up the issue with them, it was unanimous," the mayor said. "All eight said they supported it. Two even testified to Council before the vote. You have to be 21 or older to drink alcohol or purchase a handgun. Alcohol, if used properly, is considered safe. Handguns, if used properly, are considered safe. Tobacco, if used properly, is considered dangerous. A Kent business owner said he lost business because of this law. That’s a great thing because that means product that didn’t go into an 18- to 20-year-old’s lungs."



Walters added he hopes to promote Tobacco 21 to the state’s legislative representatives.



Iona said that he was skeptical that Tobacco 21 would curb tobacco use in those younger than 21.



"It was a law that would restrict the business side, but I don’t think it would discourage that age group from smoking or vaping," Iona said. "You could just drive to another city, or if you didn’t want to do that, you could order these products online. You can have the right to vote, you can enlist in the armed services, but you can’t decide whether to smoke or vape. It’s a civil rights issue."



Gorbach said he was "highly disappointed" Council did not pass the legislation, "in spite of the mountain of evidence from local health care CEOs, The American Cancer Society" and the Center for Disease Control.



"The substantial health risks to our youth that are obtaining vape devices illegally from 18- to 20-year-old’s is frightening," Gorbach said. "Every student in the high school encounters vaping numerous times throughout their day. There are vape dealers at our school profiting from the explosive use of these products. We really had a chance to stand up for something Monday night, and instead, we failed."



Gorbach said the legislation did not "take away anyone’s rights, nor does it raise the age to purchase tobacco related products."



"What this legislation does do is make it illegal for Cuyahoga Falls retailers to sell tobacco-related products to anyone under the age of 21," Gorbach said. "This is a big distinction. This legislation makes it inconvenient for those under 21 to purchase these items. It is the hope that this inconvenience will eventually deter many from both purchasing, or obtaining from someone old enough, tobacco products."



Iula said that while he voted against the restriction, he would support a statewide ban on the sale of tobacco products to those younger than 21.



"I’m not pro-smoking," Iula said. "I quit 26 years ago. If they made it statewide, I’d back that."



Iula said the city passing such legislation would "not [be] stopping them from smoking … just slowing them down."



"They can go to Stow to buy their smokes," Iula said. "And while they are there, they may stop at the Starbucks in that city, or go shopping at Giant Eagle or another store in Stow, because they had to get their smokes there. Cuyahoga Falls loses that revenue."



