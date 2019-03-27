FAIRVIEW — The Cambridge post of the State Highway Patrol investigated three separate injury accidents Monday (March 18) including a one-vehicle crash on Oxford Road in eastern Guernsey County that seriously injured a Barnesville man.



George Clark, 55, was transported by United Ambulance to Southeastern Med with serious injuries suffered when the vehicle he was driving struck two trees after leaving the roadway.



A dispatch log at the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office indicated Clark suffered head, neck and shoulder injuries. The patrol reported the vehicle’s air bags deployed and Clark was not wearing a safety belt.



Callers reporting the accident indicated a man, later identified as Clark, was covered in blood and walk around at the accident scene.



A nursing supervisor at Southeastern Med said no patient with that name was at the hospital, as of Tuesday morning. No other information regarding his condition was available as of press time.



The other injured drivers — William S. Schoenleb, 46, of Troutman, N.C., and Larry Maynard, 45, of Wellsburg, W.Va., — suffered only minor injuries during accidents on Bridgewater Road and Batesville Road, respectively.



They were transported to area hospitals by private vehicle, according to the highway patrol.



The first accident involving Clark reportedly occurred when he swerved to avoid a deer on Oxford Road.



The 2002 Ford Windstar Clark was driving eastbound went off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail before the driver overcorrected causing the van to travel back across Oxford Road and off the left side of the road where it struck two trees.



Emergency responders from the Fairview, Quaker City and Old Washington fire departments were dispatched to the scene along with United Ambulance personnel and patrol troopers.



The heavily-damaged Windstar was towed from the scene.