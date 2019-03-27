Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Tallmadge —



Drug possession



Man yelled at police: A 39-year-old Akron man was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession and misdemeanor drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession after police said the man yelled something from his vehicle after pulling up next to a Tallmadge police officer in his vehicle on West Avenue at Midway Plaza at about 8:30 p.m. March 24. Police said that when the officer got out of his vehicle to hear what the man was saying, he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the man’s vehicle. The man handed over a bag containing a small amount of suspected marijuana and the officer could see several meth pipes in plain view on the vehicle’s center console. Police said that another bag was then found in the vehicle containing a small amount of a substance that field tested positive as meth. The man was taken to Summit County Jail.



Harassment



Woman reports threats: A Tallmadge woman reported March 20 that an unknown man called her asking to speak to the husband of a relative of the woman’s. The woman said the man then demanded $1,000 and threatened the woman and her family with physical harm if the money was not paid. The woman said she then received numerous phone calls over two days from that number and another number, as well as blocked numbers, with messages left, including more threats if the relative’s husband did not pay $1,000. The woman said she and the relative have the same name and she suspects that the person calling confused her with the relative. The woman also said she had not seen the relative and her husband for a long time. Police said they told the woman to contact her phone provider to see if she can have the numbers blocked and to call police if anything else happens.



Theft



Truck found in Brimfield: A Kent business employee reported that after Brimfield police reported they had found one of the business’ trucks abandoned in a field March 21, he went to the location in Eastwood Avenue’s 1200 block where the truck had been stored and confirmed it had been stolen from there. Police said a crack pipe was found on the ground where the truck had been parked and a lighter was found in the truck.



Criminal damaging



Paint sprayed on vehicle: A South Thomas Road woman reported someone spray painted obscenities onto her vehicle while it was parked outside her apartment during the morning or afternoon March 22. Police said the woman was able to clean the paint off. The woman was able to suggest a suspect, said police.



Failure to comply



Man drove away: A 48-year-old Munroe Falls man was charged with misdemeanor failure to comply with the order of signal of police and obstructing official business after police said the man drove away from a traffic stop while the police officer was standing at the man’s driver window. Police said the man also provided a false Social Security number to police before driving away. An arrest warrant was issued for the man.



Breaking and entering



Door kicked open: A South Thomas Road man reported March 22 that someone kicked open an exterior door of a neighboring vacant rental home in South Thomas Road’s 100 block. The man said he was reporting it on the owner’s behalf. The owner said she had not been to the property for a couple of weeks. Police said the damage was estimated at about $250. Nothing was reported missing.