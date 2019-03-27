The American Red Cross is partnering with the Hilton Garden Inn for a special blood drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 at the hotel, 8971 Wilcox Drive, Twinsburg. The blood drive is also sponsored by Cleveland Clinic.



All presenting donors will be entered to win one of four raffle baskets, courtesy of the Cleveland Clinic and will receive a voucher for Blue Canyon restaurant.



This blood drive will help the blood supply recover from a donation shortfall this winter that has prompted the Red Cross to issue an urgent call for blood and platelet donors to give now.



The Red Cross currently has a severe shortage of type O blood and urges type O donors — as well as eligible donors of all blood types — to help prevent the blood shortage from continuing and affecting patient care.



The Red Cross must collect more than 2,500 platelet and about 13,000 blood donations every day for patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide. Blood and platelets are needed every day for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.



Blood donors of all types are needed. Eligible donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are urged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive.



Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.