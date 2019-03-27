TWINSBURG — Several contracts for services and purchases were approved March 12 by City Council, including a pact worth $902,997 for 2019 road improvements and repaving.



The road improvements contract was awarded to Barbicas Construction Inc. of Akron. Three bids were received, according to City Engineer Amy Mohr.



Work is planned on Ashdale, Maple, Canyon Falls, Creekside and Enterprise Parkway, plus bridge abutments on Miktarian Parkway and some catch basins and manholes on Routes 82 and 91 and Glenwood Drive.



Council also awarded a contract to J.D. Striping & Services Inc. of Ravenna for 2019 road striping services at a cost of $62,734.



A contract with B&C Communications, K&R Communications and Tri-County Tower LLC was OK’d at a cost of $70,000 for installation of a microwave network to run between the city’s communications center and the Summit County radio tower.



Police Chief Chris Noga said the existing T-1 data lines will be replaced with more reliable microwave technology.



He said the contract will cover purchase of equipment, procurement of necessary FCC licenses, installation of a fiber optic line and microwave system and reprogramming of 70 public safety radios.



An agreement was approved so the city can provide police and fire dispatching services to the village of Reminderville for the next three years. Cost is $78,000, according to Law Director David Maistros.



The original ordinance included a one-year automatic renewal clause, but it was removed after Councilman Bill Furey said Reminderville’s call volume likely will continue to increase, as will costs to provide the service. The pact runs through May 31, 2022.



Legislation to purchase a property at 9833 E. Idlewood Drive was OK’d. It is in the Tinkers Creek flood plain and will be acquired for $123,000 as part of a FEMA pre-disaster mitigation grant. The city’s share is $30,750.



A contract was approved with the Twinsburg Board of Education for leasing of buses for the 2019 city recreation program.



Mayor Ted Yates said the city paid the school district $38,000 last year for the buses, and this year’s amount has not yet been determined.



Because of the rise in the lease payment over the last few years, the parks-rec department has increased the cost of summer camp participation by $15 per camper per week, making this year’s fee $95.



Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400, ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com.