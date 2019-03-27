Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— HUDSON —



Theft



Residents report thefts: Residents of Laurel Lake Retirement Community reported thefts from their residences. A woman reported March 24 that someone took jewelry totaling about $700 in value since June 1, 2018. A man and woman reported March 23 that someone took $420 from their residence during the previous few days. Police say investigations are under way.



Criminal mischief



Holes found in window: A Brandywine Drive man and woman reported finding three holes in a bathroom window of their home during the evening March 23. Police said it was determined the holes were caused by BBs or pellets and there were no suspects.



Water pump damaged: A Nicholson Drive man reported that someone caused about $100 in damage to a water pump at his home during the late morning March 23. Police say there was a suspect, but the man declined prosecution.



Resisting arrest



Man runs from police: A 28-year-old Alisa Court man was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and obstructing official business after police responded to a report that the man was behaving strangely while in the Hudson Library and Historical Society’s Library Street parking lot at about 2:20 p.m. March 23. Police say that when they arrived, the man ran from them, leading to a short foot chase. When police caught him and had him on the ground, he tried to push himself up to run again while they were trying to put handcuffs on him. The man was taken to Macedonia City Jail.



Identity theft



Information compromised: A Hudson woman reported March 21 that someone on two occasions compromised her online banking information during the previous three weeks. The woman said she was working with credit reporting agencies to prevent future occurrences. Losses to the woman were not reported.



Tips Line



The Hudson Police Department’s Tips Line provides a confidential avenue for individuals to report criminal or suspected criminal activity.



The Tips Line is not a substitute for the immediate reporting of events or situations in progress that require an immediate police response. Although callers may remain anonymous, police would prefer all callers reveal their identity as a source of contact should further clarification be necessary.



To call the Tips Line, phone 330-342-1820.