HUDSON – The Hudson Drama Club will transform the high school auditorium into the Opera House haunted by the Phantom, April 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. and April 7 at 2 p.m.



The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a love triangle between a young woman, Christine, her former friend and rich aristocrat, Raoul, and a mysterious stranger known as the Phantom who is helping with her singing career.



Based on the Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber musical with songs such as "Think of Me," "Angel of Music," "All I Ask of You" and "Point of No Return," guests will have a night to remember.



The production is directed by Bob Russell. The orchestral and pit director is Roberto Iriarte. Musical director is Jacob Moore and costume mentor is Sarah Russell.



Moore chose last year's musical, West Side Story, and The Phantom of the Opera continues to be a favorite.



"We wanted to do a different genre than West Side Story," Moore said. "We have a lot of seniors, and we had the talent to pull The Phantom of the Opera off."



Phantom is portrayed by senior Karsen Guldan with Christine played by senior Becca Savarino and Raoul portrayed by sophomore Will Bixby.



"The Phantom is the least like me," Karsen said. "He manipulates and uses unorthodox ways to get Christine under his control."



Karsen's favorite song is "Music of the Night" and his favorite scene is the finale when he's unmasked. Karsen said he didn't know what makeup would be used to make him look scary — but a special contact lens is involved.



"Acting is within, but it helps to have things like a mangled face to get into the zone," Karsen said.



When it come to choosing Team Raoul or Team Phantom, Karsen chose Raoul.



"I don't think the Phantom loved Christine," Karsen said. "He used her as a tool to be successful and accepted."



Becca said she likes the scene with "Think of Me" when Christine transitions from a chorus girl into the lead singer in the opera.



"You can see my character's confidence build," she said.



Becca agrees with Karsen that Christine truly loves Raoul but holds onto the Phantom because he represents the memory of her father.



"The Phantom does terrible things and hurts people, but she accepts him in the end and what he looks like," Becca said.



The show will be an experience, Becca said, as a show within a show.



"The sets, music and special effects will be a show you will want to see," Becca said.



Will said he enjoys "All I Ask of You," one of the main songs he sings with Becca.



"I like the final scene in the Phantom's lair," Will said. "We're singing at the same time and doing crazy stuff."



Although it is Will's first musical, he said he has stepped up to the challenge and plans on trying out for future musicals.



Christine replaces opera singer Carlotta, portrayed by senior Gabby Gyurky.



"When I yell at the managers, it's a good time," Gabby said.



Gabby said she chose Raoul for Christine.



"The Phantom is old and it’s not love," she said.



The new managers of the Opera Populaire are Richard Firmin, portrayed by senior Jacob Carson, and Gilles Andre, portrayed by senior Hunter Norman.



Madame Giry, who helps the Phantom, is portrayed by senior Kelly Ross. Her daughter Meg, who is Christine's friend, is portrayed by freshman Megan Archer.



Megan said she enjoys the opening number when the dancers perform. The dancing is very complex and exacting, she said.



Megan said she believes Christine should have chosen the Phantom.



"The Phantom sees Christine as someone who accepts him and the world doesn't," Megan said. "If he's accepted by one person, it means a lot and having that person for the rest of his life, he'd be happy."



Piangi is an opera singer that the Phantom kills and replaces. He is portrayed by junior Trevor Iken.



"I had to find out how to channel the character and get up to that level," Trevor said. "I like yelling, 'Amateur!'"



Trevor said he agrees that Christine’s feelings for the Phantom are an infatuation and when she’s in trouble, she yells for Raoul.



The ensemble cast includes seniors Jack Lehman, Hallie Mihalek and Bridget Sciartelli; junior Hazel Hutchins; sophomores Jack Dudas, Mitchell Adkins, Quinn Sullivan, Payton Polak, Ruby Corpus and Mason Jenks; and freshmen Tenley Stitzer, Dan Jordan and Darby Wilson.



The Ballet Ensemble includes seniors McKenna Gessford, Nivash Jayaram and Megan Sullivan; junior Abbie Brockway; sophomores Bella Calve and Hallie Fritsch; and freshmen Emma Archer and Katie Heckroth.



The production team and crew includes Technical Director Richard Kiovsky, choreographer Katie Zarecki, lighting mentor Tara Codella, special effects make-up designer Jill Burgner, production stage manager senior Steve Greer, vice president of the Drama Club, scenic coordinator senior Jack Lehman, president of the Drama Club, Associate Scenic Coordinator sophomore Ryan Westerback, Publicity Coordinator sophomore Meaghan Hill, Sound Coordinator senior Bridget Sciartelli, Lighting Coordinator junior Al Hervey, and Costumes Coordinator senior Emma Huston.



