CUYAHOGA FALLS — A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise $25,000 to pay for funeral expenses and to help the family of an Akron woman who was killed in a crash while a passenger on a motorcycle last week.



As of Wednesday, nearly $8,900 had been raised in memory of 37-year-old Graciela Overstreet.



According to Overstreet’s obituary, she was born in New Jersey, graduated from Springfield High School in 1999 and worked as a health unit coordinator at Western Reserve Hospital. She was involved in her daughter’s cheerleading as a "cheerleading squad mom," enjoyed camping, and was a member of the Roar'n Kingz Motorcycle Club in Akron.



"Her greatest joy was spending time with her family," states the obituary.



She is survived by her husband, four daughters, her parents, siblings and numerous other family members.



Cuyahoga Falls police and fire departments responded to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle, at the State and Highbridge roads intersection at about 3:30 p.m. March 19.



A female passenger on the motorcycle, identified as Overstreet, died at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was visibly injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No injuries were reported to the SUV’s driver.



Police say the Summit County Metro Crash Response Team is investigating the crash.