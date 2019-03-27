The Parkinson’s Foundation will host its fourth annual "Moving Day Cleveland, A Walk for Parkinson’s," at Wade Oval in University Circle June 22 starting at 10:30 a.m. Cleveland sportscaster Les Levine, who was recently diagnosed, is honorary chair. The walk is one of more than 40 grassroots events taking place across the country this year. Funds raised during the day will support cutting-edge research and community programs to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease and their families.



One million Americans are living with Parkinson’s, with 60,000 people newly diagnosed each year. Moving Day Cleveland is a fun and inspiring fundraising event that unites the community in the fight against Parkinson’s. Since 2011, Moving Day events across the country have raised more than $17 million to improve care and advance research toward a cure.



"Moving Day is fun, it is great exercise and it’s educational," said Bill Perdan, co-chair of the walk. "But mostly, the support of the community enables us to continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of those with Parkinson’s."



More than just a walk, Moving Day Cleveland is a celebration of movement featuring a kids’ area, a caregivers’ relaxation tent and a special movement pavilion with yoga, dance, tai chi, pilates and other activities — all proven to help manage Parkinson’s symptoms.



Funds raised through Moving Day support the Parkinson’s Foundation national mission by delivering expert care to more than 100,000 people living with Parkinson’s; funding cutting-edge research to advance toward a cure; providing free resources for people living with Parkinson’s and their families.



To learn more about Moving Day or to register a team for walk, visit www.movingdaywalk.org. Moving Day is made possible, in part, through the generous support of national partners Acorda, Sunovion, Medtronic, Right at Home, Adamas, Amneal, Acadia, Lundbeck and Boston Scientific, as well as local presenting sponsor Parker Hannifin.



Both the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals Neurological Centers are also sponsors. For more information about the local walk, contact 330-807-1517.



For more general information about Parkinson’s disease, visit www.parkinson.org or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636).