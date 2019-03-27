It’s not currently clear whether the Aurora man charged with stabbing his father with a knife will be able to stand trial.



There is a question of mental competency for Colton Gavin, 21, of 635 Prestige Wood Drive, Aurora, said his lawyer, Joseph F. Gorman, on Wednesday morning. He has been receiving mental health treatment while he was in the Portage County jail, according to court records.



Gavin is accused of stabbing his father, Thomas Gavin, 52, multiple times with a kitchen knife on Nov. 19, at a family friend’s house on Greenview Drive in Aurora around 9 p.m.



The Gavins lived together in a home on Prestige Woods Boulevard, according to court records. They were at the Greenview Drive home as Colton Gavin was discussing addiction treatment with the homeowner, who told dispatchers that Colton Gavin was having a "psychotic episode."



Colton Gavin was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; two counts of murder, each an unclassified felony; and two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony.



An expert has been hired by the defense and will produce a report on Gavin’s competency, Gorman told Judge Becky Doherty Wednesday morning. A jury trial was scheduled for May 14.



A hearing has been scheduled for the competency report for April 30. Gavin is being held in the Portage County jail on a $3 million bond.



