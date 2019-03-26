A Youngstown man was charged Monday with robbing the Michael Kors store at the Aurora Premium Outlets, 549 S. Chillicothe Road, after he allegedly threatened two store clerks on Feb. 11.



According to a police report, Kendal Byron Morris Jr, 20, of 1305 E. Boston Ave., Youngstown, allegedly walked into the Michael Kors store and announced, "I’m taking everything!"



He left the store with about $5,000 in purses and did not pay for them, according to the police report. He also allegedly made a fist, punching his opposite palm, threatening two store clerks.



He was charged with robbery, a third-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.



