FREEPORT — A 5-year-old, fun-loving, boy that enjoys being outdoors, riding dirt bikes, as well as other outdoor activities, was diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms Tumor in November and has gone through a lot. The staff at Characters Express wanted to show support in his fight. In support of Stetson Patterson on April 6, at Freeport Fire House on Pine St., area residents can visit characters and bring a camera to take pictures. The cost is a $5 per person donation to enter.



HWM Women's Group will have movie night April 6, at 6 p.m., at the Moorefield Church. Snacks will be provided.



West Chester Senior Citizens will meet April 1, at 10 a.m., at the Senior Center with snacks provided. On April 4, a birthday party to celebrate January, February and March birthdays will be at 10 a.m. April 6 there will be an Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 2-14, at 11 a.m. Area residents can come and get pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. There will be refreshments and prizes, along with games for children.



The Freeport Friends 4-H Club met March 17 when a safety report was given by Keterah Ghezzi on gun safety, and a project demonstration given by Shelby, Kylie and Justin Cagot. Recreations were done by Grace Bardall. Members talked by Quality Assurance and 4-H Camp. Members worked on their project books and refreshments were provided by Taylor Bardall family. Next meeting will be April 14, at 5 p.m.



Lakeland Academy School has hosted the second consecutive Scholastic Book Fair for Right To Read Week where the school received books from Scholastic and gets to keep half of the proceeds.



Deersville Village Council is changing their meeting nights from the fourth Thursday to the first Thursday of each month at the Fellowship Hall of the church. Council has an empty seat; to qualify the person must live in Deersville.



Betti Hill of the Freeport area was one of the three who retired and was honored for service to the Board of the "Friends of the Tuscarawas County Public Library."



Kent State University area students named to the 2018 Fall Dean's list included Gretta Howes, Halee Bloom, Erin Ralston and Megan Peters.



Congratulations to The Harrison Central High School cheerleaders who competed at St. John Arena in Columbus March 10 during the 2019 State Cheering Competition. They placed second and were brought home on fire trucks, where friends and family gathered in the square of Cadiz to welcome them back.



The Harrison Central 5th and 6th grade boys basketball team won a basketball tournament. They are coached by Dan Milleson.



Harrison County Military Support Group will meet to make plans for Easter Basket packing for April.



The Freeport Sportsman Club sponsored a Coyote Tournament on March 15, 16 and 17 with 16 participating. Sign-up and weigh in was at Woodland Outdoors between Freeport and Tippecanoe. The biggest coyote turned in was 38 lbs, by Jody Hyde of Piedmont. They are planning their next event for April 13, which will be a horserace at the Freeport Fire House.



Freeport High School Class of 1954 will have its 65th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 17, for a daytime meeting.



Current mailing address, phone numbers and e-mail addresses need to be updated for files. The invitations will be mailed in a few weeks which will have all the details of the event. Send to Ann Bear, 113 East Main Street, Freeport, Ohio 43973, as soon as possible.



Happenings at Clark Memorial Branch Library:



Coming Up at Clark Branch Library — March 26, 6 p.m., join Erin Coopers' free class to learn essential oil use; March 28, 2 p.m., Adult Reading Club; April 8, at 3 p.m., Nintendo Switch games. Stop in the library daily for "Find the Frog" answer the riddle, and look at the "Friends of the Library" Book Sale. Plans are being made for the 2019 Photography Show.



Congratulations to Ethan Riley for participating in March 8 in the silly question game. He was great at putting words in alphabetical order, and to Orval Gosnell for answering the March 15 silly question by naming the seven dwarfs.



Story time March 14 was all about water. They read books and completed crafts about fish, and danced with a swimming theme. On March 21, story time was about tigers. Families got to read books, participate in music and movement activities, like sharing and social skills as they created crafts together.



Peoli Consignment Auction will be April 13, at 9 a.m., 675 St. RT. 258, Newcomerstown.



Harrison County Coon Hunters annual night hunt and bench show is March 30. They are asking for donations to the club. Donations can be send to: Dale Sproul, 9857 Sproul Road, S.E., Uhrichsville, Ohio 44683 or call 740-922-9291.



Happy Birthday to Debbie Heddleston, Mary Evans, Babe Bendure, Margaret Hart, Bryden Doane, Dean Doane, Tom Porter and Mackenzie Hodkinson.



The community extends its sympathy to the family of Trena C. Romshak, 59, of Cadiz; Darlene (Larry) Austin, of Bowerston (formerly of Freeport), on the death of her father Angelo "Farmer" Tristano, 85, of Roswell; Deanna Bond on the death of her mother-in-law, Arlene Lawson; to Ed (Cheryl) Singer, of Flushing, on the death of his sister, Darlene Sue Boyce, 70, of Holloway; and the family of Elizabeth "Betty Jean" (Grafton) Burch, 81, of Battle Creek, Michigan. She was born in Harrison County on December 27, 1937 to the late Wayne and Irene (Bair) McConnell and graduated from Freeport High School in 1955. She is survived by her children, brother, Jim (Deb) McConnell, of Dennison.



Take your burdens to the Lord, leave them there. Remember with your, cards, visits, and prayers-Robert Wilson, Dick Mallernee, Bill Floyd, Junior Burdette, Ronnie Dunlap, Bella Clendening, Bobby McLeod, Nelodee Reicosky, David Gross, Mildred Grimm, Donna McBurney and Bob Henry.