CUYAHOGA FALLS — Four people were charged with drug-related offenses following an early morning search Tuesday by Cuyahoga Falls detectives and SWAT.



According to a press release from the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, the Detective Bureau and SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Loomis Avenue at 7:45 a.m.



Four individuals have been charged with drug-related offenses:



• Nicole Warren, 38, of Cuyahoga Falls, was charged with drug trafficking, a third-degree felony;



• Kylee Sigley, 23, of Kent, was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony;



• Kellie Spears, 59, of Cuyahoga Falls, was charged with drug possession, a fifth-degree felony; and



• Danie Yeager Jr., 22, of Cuyahoga Falls, was charged with drug trafficking, a second-degree felony.



The three women were booked at the Cuyahoga Falls Jail and will be arraigned at the Stow Municipal Court. Yeager was booked and later transported to Summit County Jail to be video arraigned at Stow Municipal Court.



The search was related to an ongoing investigation of forgery, identity fraud and theft, according to the release. Police said additional charges may be added at a later time.